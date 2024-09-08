Why autumn is the time to embrace your natural greys, according to hair experts

While we can often get swept up in the season's latest and greatest hair colour trends, our natural shades deserve just as much attention, especially when it comes to our greys...

As it happens, there's never been a better opportunity to embrace those silver strands as the experts say this autumn's 2024 hair trends will feature a spot for both statement grey looks and subtle hints - alongside vibrant coppers and warm sunflower blonde-style hues, of course. This follows on from spring's crystal clear trend, which saw natural greys either being toned all over or seamlessly blended, into a neutral, creamy hue.

So, if you're tired of concealing your greying roots and are instead looking for chic ways to embrace them, here are all the ways the pros say people will - and have already been - styling silver lengths this season...

Natural greys are trending for autumn, here's how to style them

Going grey, whether it's at your roots or just a few scattered strands, can be daunting but it can also be downright chic. According to Tom Smith, aka 'The Hairvoyant' and International Artist in residence at Billi Currie, Artist at Olaplex and International Creative Colour Director at Evo, autumn is set to encourage more of us to debut the naturally-occurring metallic hue.

"Either left out entirely or incorporated in as part of a hair colour design, we are seeing more and more references of natural grey hair," explains Smith.

As for how grey can - and should be - embraced, Smiths says: "In blonde hair (whether natural or highlighted), grey hair can brighten and increase reflection in the blonde, while naturally darker bases will find the greys stand out more," thus making more of statement.

"They can be enhanced or disguised with cleverly placed high or lowlights and make for a more low-maintenance colour option than covering them up entirely."

Herringbone highlights are one way Smith cites, "to blend and incorporate grey hairs into a natural looking highlight look (Gwyneth is a great example of this)." As well as this, he explains that a "sharp and well-maintained haircut will always make including greys look more intentional."

Pro-recommended grey hair staples

OLAPLEX No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo View at Sephora RRP: £28 A purple shampoo - like this one from Olaplex, which is ranked among the best purple shampoos - can help to brighten greys and eradicate brassiness, as it can with blonde hair. No.4P is Sulfate-free and works to cleanse, repair and hydrate your strands, whilst also toning it. evo The Great Hydrator Moisture Mask Vew at Sephora RRP: £24.50 Keeping your greys hydrated is key and to do this, Tom recommends this moisture mask from evo, as it not only helps to nourish your lengths but also reduces frizz and boosts shine. Beauty Pie WonderBlonde™ Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo View at Beauty Pie RRP: £12 members price/ £20 non-members Featuring a luxe blend of organic blueberry and violet pigments, this shampoo works to brighten and moisturise blonde, lightened and silver hair.

To enhance and elevate your greys, Smith recommends using a purple shampoo, as well as a hair hydrator or moisture mask as, "Grey hair can be dryer and more prone to frizz, dullness or yellowing." He does warn though that while purple shampoos can help to brighten greys, overuse can leave a lilac tinge.

How to enhance naturally-occurring greys

As for the best way to enhance your natural greys, Smith says to add 'cluster highlights' around your grey strands, "to make their appearance bolder," he also recommends using a violet shampoo, specifically Olapex's 4P shampoo, to neutralise yellow tones.

If your greys are quite sporadic, Smiths comments that "scattered highlights can make sporadic greys look like part of the highlight design."

Four grey hair looks to replicate this autumn

And in case you require some visual inspiration for how to wear and style your greys, here are four celebrity-approved looks to consider...

1. Salma Hayek's subtle greys

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

If you have scattered grey, Salma Hayek's latest look offers the perfect inspiration for embracing them - especially if they frame your face as hers do.

2. Helen Mirren's white-grey bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Bob hairstyles are also set to be a popular trend this season, so combining your greys with a short trim makes perfect sense - as Helen Mirren proves.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow's highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

If you're looking to gradually incorporate your greys or want a very subtle look, Tom Smith recommends blonde highlights, especially if you have silvery roots.

4. Andie MacDowell's grey gradient

(Image credit: Getty Images/JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

If your hair is quite dark, especially underneath and at the nape of your neck, Andie MacDowell offers endless inspiration for how to style it with your greying roots.