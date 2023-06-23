Katy Perry's dramatic hair transformation includes trendy micro-bangs and we're obsessed

Katy Perry recently went for a pretty dramatic hair transformation - and the TikTok-inspired 'do is grabbing fans' attention.

Katy Perry is known, of course, for her catchy pop hits - but the singer has certainly had her fair share of iconic beauty and fashion moments since she became popular in the early 2010's. (In the past, she has also hilariously shared a curry dinner with King Charles!)

From her unforgettable Super Bowl look (RIP left shark), to her unforgettable coronation concert dress, the pop star certainly knows how to make waves with her music and the revolution of her aesthetic.

Recently, the singer took to Instagram to post a video announcing that she would be releasing a nostalgic collection box set of all of her most famous records, containing her three most well-known records, "One of the Boys," "Teenage Dream," and "Prism."

Although this news is certainly huge for all of the Katy Cats out there, fans also noticed that the singer had a brand new, TikTok-inspired hairstyle - micro-bangs.

"LOVE THIS HAIRRRR," singer Jessie Ware commented on her post.

Katy's new hair maintained its original midnight black color, and she left it long, but decided to go for a dramatic change with the bangs. Bangs, undoubtedly, are one of the trendiest hairstyles to have right now - whether they be the newly trending "Birkin Bangs" (based off the legendary Jane Birkin, of course), curtain bangs, or Anne Hathaway-inspired waterfall bangs.

There are obviously a million different directions you can go in with the trendy hairstyle, but micro-bangs specifically are really rising in popularity as a trendy hairstyle for summer 2023.

For the rest of het look, Katy chose to go for a subtle glam makeup look, emphasizing her eyes with some simple false lashes, as well as a nude lip and some seriously exquisite face contouring. She also wore a white, yet highly patterned turtleneck shirt - contrasting perfectly from her midnight black hair color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other fans chimed in about how much they loved her new hairdo in the comments under her video, with even the likes of Chelsea Handler singing their praises for the new style.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented with a rage of excitement, "CUT THESE BANGS IMMEDIATELY I LOVE THEM SO MUCH."

"Love this hair. Love you. Live Laugh Love," another fan commented.

Others noted that the singer went back to her roots, saying that her hair looks akin to how it did when she released her first studio album, "One of the Boys."

"she brought back the One Of The Boys era hair," someone commented.