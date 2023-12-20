Kate Middleton's favourite perfume is the perfect gift for quiet luxury fragrance fans and it will still arrive before Christmas

Kate Middleton swears by her favourite perfume from Jo Malone, and if you order now, you can still get it before Christmas.

It's not lost on us that buying Christmas presents for loved ones, while fun, can sometimes be a tad stressful. What are the best gifts to get for wellness lovers? For the fashionistas in your life? And god forbid - the men in your life. Between the endless searching and spending for the perfect gifts for others, you might forget to buy something nice for yourself - which is where Kate Middleton's favourite perfume comes into play.

Kate Middleton has sworn by the Jo Malone Orange Blossom perfume for years, with the feminine scent making for a great gift either for yourself, or that special lady in your life who deserves an extra boost this holiday season. And luckily, we just found out that this fragrance can *still* be shipped and arrive in time for Christmas - which means we're purchasing a bottle for ourselves as soon as humanly possible.

(Image credit: Jo Malone/Future)

Boasting a sophisticated choice which blends floral and citrus with a top note of clementine flower, a heart of white lilac and a base note of orris wood, this fragrance just screams elegance - and with a Princess of Wales stamp of approval, we predict the public will be catching on to her scent secret quickly. AKA - get it while it lasts.

Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne Spray 100ml View at AllBeauty RRP: £111.95 was £118 | Kate's favourite perfume is a stunning fragrance with freshness and warmth to it, ideal for those who love a fruity or floral note in their scents. Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne Spray 30ml View at LookFantastic RRP: £118 | While there are no discounts at Lookfantastic, you can still purchase the perfume with expedited shipping so you can get this luxury, royal-approved scent before the holidays.

If you're deadly serious about obtaining the luxurious, citrusy Jo Malone scent before the holidays, we recommend purchasing the item with expedited shipping, as this will help the product get to your home faster.

Or, if you feel like braving the cold, you could order it to a local store that sells it near you and pick it up there, perhaps at a John Lewis, who expedited ships and sells the perfume in stores for £118.

While the scent works for every day wear with its warm and fruity notes, it also would serve well for a special occasion, blending together citrus and notes of a woody lilac - hence why Kate picked the scent for her wedding day in 2011. It is suggested that the candle version of Kate’s perfume was also reportedly burnt at Westminster Abbey for her and Prince William’s wedding.

Launched back in 2003, we’re not surprised that this has stood the test of time and as the scent marks its 20-year anniversary - and with a royal stamp of approval from Kate Middleton herself, what more convincing is there?

Plus, if you're looking to buy the scent on the more affordable side, you could opt for the 30 mL option rather than the full size (100 mL), one of the best perfumes under £60.