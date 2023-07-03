Kate Middleton coined this trending nail look and we're here for it
Nude nail trends are everywhere this summer - but Kate Middleton has had the memo for a long time
Nude nails have been one of the biggest nail trends of summer 2023, but Kate Middleton has been rocking the trend for quite some time. Here are some of our favorite nude nail looks from Kate Middleton.
Nail trends come and go like the seasons - in the past year alone, we've seen trends like lip gloss nails, vanilla chrome nails, and more circulate in and out pretty quickly. One nail trend that continues to reign timeless and elegant, however, is nude nail art, including minimalist french manicures, milk nails, and more.
Kate Middleton, however, has been rocking nude nails for years. Although it is known to be her go-to manicure (when Kate recently wore red nails, people were shocked to see the bold choice that broke royal tradition), the Princess always finds a way to make her nude, natural nails look wildly elegant.
Taking care of your nails and keeping them healthy is no easy task, especially if you're a person who tends to bite or pick at your nails. Kate does a great job of keeping her natural nails neat and manicured, adding a polished element to her already elegant outfits.
Since Kate has such a significant and recognizable ring, it is imperative that her nails not clash with the blue sapphire. Since she always keeps to neutrals, pinks, and reds, she ensures that her nails always match the Princess Diana heirloom, again keeping with the elegant and timeless wardrobe and aesthetic Kate strives to achieve. Even if her outfit has a bright and colorful palette, she can always ensure that her neutral nails will match whatever stylish clothes she might be wearing.
In fact, it is very rare indeed that the Princess is seen wearing anything but a fresh coat of clear, shiny top coat, ensuring her nails still look manicured and neat without going over the top with a design or colorful, trendy hue.
Although there is something to be said about the beauty and creativity of nail art (we're truly obsessed with these summer nail art trends), a nude nail is timeless and can be perfect for any and all occasions. In fact, Kate also chose a neutral color when she tied the knot to Prince William in 2011, opting for the sheer pinkish-white Allure by Essie.
According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, there not actually a rule against wear dark or vibrant nail polish, it's just most important that the royals keep a classic look about them. "There’s no actual protocol about dark nail polish," Omid told BAZAAR.com in 2018. "It’s simply about being appropriate."
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Camilla's Wimbledon accessories are effortlessly chic and help her stay cool as a cucumber
Queen Camilla's Wimbledon accessories are our current obsession, and they are perfect for keeping cool in the warm weather!
By Laura Harman • Published
-
What is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo based on and is Evelyn Hugo real?
Here's what you need to know about what The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is based on, as Netflix announces a film adaptation
By Laura Harman • Published