Kate Middleton coined this trending nail look and we're here for it

Nude nails have been one of the biggest nail trends of summer 2023, but Kate Middleton has been rocking the trend for quite some time. Here are some of our favorite nude nail looks from Kate Middleton.

Nail trends come and go like the seasons - in the past year alone, we've seen trends like lip gloss nails, vanilla chrome nails, and more circulate in and out pretty quickly. One nail trend that continues to reign timeless and elegant, however, is nude nail art, including minimalist french manicures, milk nails, and more.

Kate Middleton, however, has been rocking nude nails for years. Although it is known to be her go-to manicure (when Kate recently wore red nails, people were shocked to see the bold choice that broke royal tradition), the Princess always finds a way to make her nude, natural nails look wildly elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking care of your nails and keeping them healthy is no easy task, especially if you're a person who tends to bite or pick at your nails. Kate does a great job of keeping her natural nails neat and manicured, adding a polished element to her already elegant outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Kate has such a significant and recognizable ring, it is imperative that her nails not clash with the blue sapphire. Since she always keeps to neutrals, pinks, and reds, she ensures that her nails always match the Princess Diana heirloom, again keeping with the elegant and timeless wardrobe and aesthetic Kate strives to achieve. Even if her outfit has a bright and colorful palette, she can always ensure that her neutral nails will match whatever stylish clothes she might be wearing.

In fact, it is very rare indeed that the Princess is seen wearing anything but a fresh coat of clear, shiny top coat, ensuring her nails still look manicured and neat without going over the top with a design or colorful, trendy hue.

Although there is something to be said about the beauty and creativity of nail art (we're truly obsessed with these summer nail art trends), a nude nail is timeless and can be perfect for any and all occasions. In fact, Kate also chose a neutral color when she tied the knot to Prince William in 2011, opting for the sheer pinkish-white Allure by Essie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, there not actually a rule against wear dark or vibrant nail polish, it's just most important that the royals keep a classic look about them. "There’s no actual protocol about dark nail polish," Omid told BAZAAR.com in 2018. "It’s simply about being appropriate."