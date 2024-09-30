Julia Roberts reveals her minimal 3-step skincare routine - it'll leave you refreshed and ready to take on the day in no time

Julia Roberts has the simplest morning skincare routine, with just three steps helping her to take on the day with glowing and refreshed skin.

Most mornings, we're all in a rush. However much we'd like to laze around in bed, enjoy long luscious showers and spend hours caring for our skin, morning beauty routines are too often left on the backburner in favour of, well, getting where we need to be on time.

But fitting in some skincare is vital for the health of our skin. Luckily, that doesn't have to mean spending an hour or even half-an-hour in front of the mirror each morning and Julia Roberts' 'low maintenance' skincare routine is proof of that.

The actress is always flawless and the key to her radiant and healthy glow is actually in the simplicity of her morning routine.

When Viva asked her if her morning skincare routine was low or high maintenance, Julia joked, "Low, I could definitely go a little higher. If it were any more streamlined, I’d still be in bed."

So what does this minimal and quick routine look like? Julia revealed, "I brush my teeth. That’s number one."

Then there's the steps she does when she has time for a little more self-care. "When I’m not in a rush, I use Lancome’s Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-foaming Cleanser and Hydra-Intense Masque. So if I’m living in the lap of luxury, that’s what I like to do," she said.

"But on a regular day, I’ll just brush my teeth, wash my face, and apply sunblock."

As for her SPF of choice, while there are plenty of face-friendly sunscreens out there to choose from, Julia told PEOPLE Magazine that she relies on Shade's SPF 30+ for total UV protection. And she's not the only person to love the SPF, it's constantly sold out! However, the brand also sells a handy SPF stick with even higher protection that boasts a similar formula.

The actress's routine actually plays into a relatively big skincare trend; skincare minimalism. The idea behind the trend is to use less products, prioritising those simple steps that your skin needs rather than the trending products you want to add that, while fun, aren't strictly necessary.

Even Woman & Home's Senior Beauty Editor subscribes to skincare minimalism, prioritising three steps; cleanse, moisturise, and protect with SPF.

"Keeping your skincare routine minimal can lead to healthier, happier skin. Plus, it has a whole host of other bonus benefits, like saving you time, money and - crucially - faff," she explained when breaking down the three products she uses in her skincare routine. "Skin minimalism is a great way of seeing how your skin behaves on its own, giving it a chance to recover without astringent ingredients."