JLo’s ‘American mani’ is an upgraded twist on the classic French and it’s so sophisticated
Jenny from the Block is back with another classic manicure for us to copy
JLo's newest manicure, the "American mani" is turning heads for its sophisticated take on the classic French mani, and we want to get it ourselves ASAP.
If there's one thing we know to be true about JLo, it's that she's always rocking the best manicures, thanks to her celeb manicurist Tom Bachik - in case you missed it, he's the genius behind viral nail trends such as espresso nails and lip gloss nails. While sometimes JLo opts for a mani that's a tad more artistic and abstract (who remembers her gothic nail art manicure?), she also loves a classic nude mani with a twist.
This time, Tom Bachik totally delivered with a new mani style he's calling the "American mani" - a modern twist on the classic and beloved French manicure, which has had many a modernization attempt over the last few years with fun colours on the tips and funky designs instead of just the plain white and neutral.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
JLo's "American mani" is a rather sophisticated and neutral style - it takes the base of a classic French, but instead of white tips, Tom opted for a nude tone, making the timeless nail design more subtle. He also filed her nails into a slim, round shape, giving them an air of Old Hollywood glamour.
"One of my favorites — @jlo’s American Mani at the @dolcegabbana Italy show," he captioned a photo of the manicure, which he posted to his Instagram.
The Dolce & Gabbana outfit that she wore with this mani was equally elegant - not only did she sport a decadent, bejeweled dress with an equally opulent embellished and embroidered cape, but she also rocked three extremely large and luxurious rings with the outfit. The rings, of course, perfectly complemented her timeless and chic manicure, and we couldn't love the neutral look more.
To recreate this look, we'd recommend using a classic, neutral shade, like OPI's Bubble Bath. Not only would this shade look great on its own without a French tip, but it serves well as a base for any mani that will involve nail art, so it's truly a universally flattering shade.
OPI Bubble Bath Nail Polish, £14.30 | Amazon
This Bubble Bath shade is the perfect milky pink, it's subtle, soft and lovely for every day - and a close match to Heidi's nail colour.
Milky nails are certainly all the rage these days, so it only makes sense that JLo would get in on the trend - especially seeing as she's essentially the Queen of trending manicures.
To achieve this look at home, we'd recommend starting with one of the best nail strengtheners to ensure your manicure lasts. Then, go in and file your nails to your liking, and your neutral base coat twice before adding the neutral "American" French design.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
32 makeup looks inspired by the '90s for those seeking a trip down memory lane
We've rounded up 32 iconic makeup looks inspired by the '90s, to deliver a good dose of nostalgia...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
How we test sex toys: woman&home's expert process
We've researched, tried, tested, and reviewed the best sex toys around. Here's how we do it.
By Grace Walsh Published
-
JLo's 'sweater weather' nails are the cosy-chic mani you need for autumn
JLo's gorgeous brown-toned nails are perfect for autumn
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo’s chai latte nails are the neutral mani you need for autumn
Put this delicious mani on your list of autumn nail trends to try
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
How did JLo wake up looking *that* good with yesterday’s eye makeup still on?
Her latest Instagram selfie proved that, even with bare minimum effort, she still looks perfect
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo's espresso nails are the trendy, lowkey mani we're adding to our beauty arsenal
Latte girl makeup? Old news. Espresso nails? In.
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo goes totally makeup free in new video and reveals essential beauty step she's been doing since her twenties
JLo bared her no makeup face as she filmed her essential skincare steps
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
This JLo approved concealer is the secret to brightening tired eyes
If it's good enough for JLo, it's good enough for us
By Madeline Merinuk Published