This £29 anti-ageing cream is the secret behind Holly Willoughby’s signature glow

The secret behind Holly Willoughby's gorgeous, glowing skin has been revealed - and it's a £29 anti-ageing cream shoppers have long raved about.

We love awards season. It's a super glamorous time where we get to see a whole host of stunning red-carpet looks, from Cat Deeley's vintage gown at the NTAs to Jennifer Aniston's sophisticated sheer Emmys dress. While the events are now over, something even more exciting is starting to happen; those behind the scenes are lifting the curtain and showing us all how we can recreate the stunning makeup looks we fell in love with on the carpet.

And even better than learning the tips and tricks of celebrity makeup artists is when those tips and tricks involve affordable products.

So with our bodies prepped and party-ready with Jennifer Aniston's £8 body lotion and her luxe go-to body oil, it's time to get our skin ready for makeup with the £29 anti-aging cream Holly Willoughby's makeup artist swears by for skin prep.

Taking to Instagram, Holly's makeup artist revealed that, to get for her glowing National Television Awards look, she prepped Holly's skin with Beauty Pie's new Ultimate Anti-Aging Vitamin Cream from their Super Healthy Skin collection.

The £29 cream is a new '2.0' version of the brand's long-loved Anti-Aging Vitamin Cream, with the new formula boasting a whole host of skin-loving ingredients including a Vitamin C Complex that boosts radiance and evens skin tone, Niacinamide B3 which restores the skin-barrier and brightens the complexion, an O-LIFT Complex to help skin appear smoother, firmer, and lifted, and antioxidant Grape Stem Cells too.

Speaking about the new formula, Beauty Pie founder Marica Kilgore said, "This new formula is like one of those things where you think, ‘This is way too good to be true’, and then you use it, and you’re like, ‘No, this is really just incredible, addictive stuff. In fact, what is in this stuff?’.”

It's not just Holly's makeup team who love the moisturising cream, with her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil calling it a 'great base to start with,' but beauty lovers too.

In a clinical trial, 22 participants used the product for four weeks and found it 'immediately boosted skin hydration by up to 64%, increased skin firmness by up to 43%, reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by up to 26%,' and 'increased skin elasticity by up to 28%.'

Suitable for all skin types, a whole variety of Beauty Pie customers are raving about the cream. One customer, who is a bridal makeup artist, said, "On first impressions, it smells lovely, but not in an overpowering way. It feels light on application but nourishing on my dry skin. I've been using it every morning for the past week and do feel like my skin feels brighter and more supple."

Another customer added, "This cream is amazing. It sinks into my skin easily leaving a healthy, youthful glow. It definitely does give you Healthy Skin true to its name."