Jennifer Aniston's 'must-have' £8 moisturiser will keep dry skin looking smooth and supple despite cold autumn winds
Jennifer Aniston is just one of many who rely on the drugstore product to soothe and heal dry skin
As we head into the cooler half of the year, we're relying on Jennifer Aniston's 'must-have' moisturiser to keep our skin hydrated and healthy.
Going into autumn, we might be excited to break out the classic deep red lipsticks and trending hair colours we love about the season again, but the cooler months pose beauty problems as well as delights.
You might have noticed that, as the temperature drops, your complexion has started playing up, with your skin drying out and becoming irritated and inflamed. It's likely you're suffering with 'winter skin.' It's a super common problem in the colder months and, thankfully, there is an affordable, and celebrity endorsed, solution.
Jennifer Aniston's favourite moisturiser, the Daily Moisturising Body Lotion by Aveeno, has long been loved by the actress. In fact, in an interview with InStyle, she said she’s been using the product since she was a teenager! It's no surprise why she's never strayed from the product. Fragrance free, with naturally derived oats underpinning its nourishing formula, it's a staple to keep dry skin supple and hydrated.
Jennifer isn't the only one who loves the moisturiser, woman&home Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett can't get enough of it either. “I have unpredictably sensitive skin, so a body lotion with an unscented, kind-to-skin formula, such as this Aveeno option, is an absolute must," she said.
"I found its nourishing blend of oats to offer a gentle and soothing boost of hydration, which is great for those with dry and sensitive skin. What I especially love about this moisturiser is how quickly it sinks into the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple without that dreaded greasy film - another huge positive for me, as I’m not a fan of body lotions that take a while to absorb. It’s certainly a post-shower must-have product."
Shoppers are raving about the moisturiser too, with it boasting an impressive 3,662 five-star reviews on Amazon.
"I love this Aveeno moisturiser, it's suitable for use all over the body including the face, and it's suitable for everyone," one reviewer wrote. "It's instantly soothing and moisturising, it's a thick creamy texture and absorbs into the skin really well. I use twice a day and my skin is soft and smooth."
Another added, "I've tried various moisturisers, including expensive ones, and I keep coming back to Aveeno since it's the best one around - light, unscented, non-oily, and always leaves my skin feeling lovely. All that for a bargain price!"
We'd expect nothing less from a Jennifer Aniston staple. She's recommended a whole host of products over the years, from the luxe hair oil she uses for her sleek, glossy bob to the powerhouse concealer she uses to get her flawless, glowing skin, and we've loved them all.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
