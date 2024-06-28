The £12 multi-tasking skincare saviour Helen Mirren always carries in her travel bag
This refreshingly affordable gel is a staple in Helen Mirren's regime and is designed to tackle a wide range of skin complaints...
Whether you're dealing with pesky dry patches or are prone to irritation, having one, multi-tasking treatment in your arsenal can be a real godsend and luckily for us, Helen Mirren has the perfect recommendation - at just £12 a pop..
When it comes to our beauty bags, the best face moisturisers and best hyaluronic acid serums (and the like) often take pride of place, thanks to their ability to deliver a daily dose of nourishment and hydration to our skin. But there's another product type that can be equally as essential on days when your skin needs an extra helping hand - especially when you're travelling and don't have access to your full bathroom stash. A multi-purpose soothing and reparative treatment can be a true saviour when irritation emerges and according to Helen Mirren, there's one silver-infused gel, in particular, that she never travels without.
So, if you're looking to ward off dryness and soothe blemishes, or just want something on hand in case any of the former arise, here's the budget-friendly gel Mirren keeps in her own bag...
The £12 'magic' gel Helen Mirren always travels with
After regaling us with her go-to manicure look (yes, Helen Mirren's nail polish pick is as chic as you would think), the actor has since let slip a particular gel that also features in her beauty collection, and is as versatile as it is affordable...
RRP: from £12 for 30ml | Infused with colloidal silver, aloe vera and vitamin E, this gel comes Helen Mirren-recommended for soothing irritation and swiftly combatting dryness. It's described as being versatile and a true first-aid kit staple.
Sharing her makeup and skincare staples with Harper's Bazaar for the publication's Inside My Beauty Bag YouTube series, Mirren revealed that she's a big fan of the Active Silver Colloidal Silver Magic Gel. The star said, (upon retrieving the pot from her 'Swagger bag,' as she calls it), "This is very interesting and I do like to travel with this because...you know when you’re travelling, all sorts of things can happen to your skin - you can get a rash or you know, something can go wrong - and this is called Active Silver.
"A little dab of that, if you have a rash or something going wrong with your skin - a dry patch - this stuff just magically sort of resolves it."
This gel is formulated with colloidal silver (small pieces of silver suspended in a water solution), aloe vera and vitamin E and is described as being gentle, antibacterial and 'brilliant for soothing' and helping with skin irritations - making it ideal for keeping in your at-home first aid kit or carrying on the go for whenever the need arises.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
And, in case you're looking for a slightly more luxe alternative, this Silver Skin Saviour mask from Omorovica (at Look Fantastic) also boasts the ingredient, along with niacinamide and salicylic acid, as a treatment for acne and blemishes.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Who is Gerald Cooper from Clarkson's Farm and is he related to Kaleb?
After his cancer diagnosis in season three of Clarkson's Farm, Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper has got fans wondering all about him
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Should you deadhead clematis? A plant expert settles the debate
Trying to decide whether your clematis needs tidying up? Here's what the experts say about deadheading this climbing plant
By Emily Smith Published
-
This Trinny London serum reduces the appearance of wrinkles in just weeks - and it's 30% off today
Offering transformative ageless results, this retinol treatment reawakens your complexion as you sleep...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Clarkson's Farm star Lisa Hogan shares hilarious 'unwanted' video of sweatproof makeup we all need right now
The actress-turned-farmer shared her top tips for keeping makeup in place in the heat
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
The unconventional highlighter placement behind Diane Kruger's lit-from-within glow
While our cheekbones are often the go-to for added gleam, there's another spot - per Diane Kruger's latest look - that can afford just as much radiance...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The luxe nail colour Naomi Campbell adores for an elevated occasion look
Naomi Campbell's milky pink nails are the epitome of a timeless look, offering elegance and simplicity in one, easy-to-recreate manicure...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The £20 SPF foundation that Sienna Miller swears by for a healthy summer glow
Fusing skincare with makeup, this foundation with SPF is a true staple in your beauty bag this summer
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 SPF sprays that will keep your scalp protected from the sun this summer
Jetting off this summer? These are the scalp-loving SPF sprays to invest in before your next trip away...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Victoria Beckham's latest beauty launch promises perfectly sculpted brows that won't budge
Providing the ultimate solution to flat and unruly brows, Victoria Beckham's long-awaited brow launch is like 'no other' you've used before...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Sienna Miller’s £19 French skincare secret to achieving a glowing complexion
Sienna Miller has hailed this affordable retinol cream as the "French secret to great skin" and is a must-have in your beauty bag...
By Sennen Prickett Published