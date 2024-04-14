The affordable glow-giving skincare combo Helen Mirren swears by for rosy radiance

When one thinks of Helen Mirren, often the word 'radiant' isn't far behind, especially in regards to her complexion and according to the actor herself, there are two (refreshingly affordable) products that she relies upon for that signature glow...

For many of us, fresh and luminous skin is the ultimate goal, with our beauty regimes boasting everything from proven hydrators - like the best hyaluronic acid serums and best moisturisers - to dewy primers. But now it seems we have two more glow-givers to add to our arsenals, on the recommendation of Dame Helen Mirren.

The duo includes a serum and day cream, both of which deliver a rosy radiance, the sort you might experience after, as Mirren puts it, "the best night that you’ve ever had..." - and together, they'll cost you just shy of £50.

The two L'Oréal glow-givers Helen Mirren swears by

Helen Mirren is someone who simply glows, both on and off the screen. And while you'd be forgiven for assuming that this is aided by luxe and unattainable lotions and potions (as is often common with celebrity beauty routines), Mirren's current combo is surprisingly affordable - and delivers a 'lovely' radiance to the skin.

So what are these Dame-acclaimed products, you ask? Sharing the contents of her beauty bag in a YouTube video for Harper's Bazaar, the actor revealed that she uses two heroes from the L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect line; the Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum and Golden Age Day Cream.

L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum View at Boots RRP: £24.99 With peony native cells, calcium and vitamin B3, this serum nourishes your skin, whilst simultaneously delivering a rosy glow. L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Day Cream View at Look Fantastic RRP: £19.99 Formulated with SPF20, this fortifying cream works to hydrate and protect the skin, whilst delivering a healthy glow.

On the rosy serum, Mirren said: "This is particularly lovely because it gives you this very light sort of colour, but it’s quite recently that I’ve been using this - I think it’s only come out in the last year, I don’t know. I'm not very on top of these things. I’ve only discovered it in the last year, put it that way and that’s something I really really like.”

Formula-wise, the serum features an ultra-rich blend of peony native cells, calcium and vitamin B3, delivering nourishment and a rose-tinted radiance. It's non-greasy and specifically designed for dry and dull mature skin and works to reinforce its barrier function, leaving it firmer and gleaming.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside the rosy serum, Mirren uses the L'Oreal Age Perfect Golden Age Day Cream, which works as a moisturiser and glow-booster, whilst also featuring SPF20. As the actor explains: "You’re moisturising your face but at the same time, giving it just a lovely - you look like you’ve just had the best...night, that you’ve ever had. You have this lovely rosy glow, which is very pretty.” Now that's some magic cream.

As mentioned, the pair will set you back just under £50 (yes, for both) with the cream costing £19.99 and the serum, £24.99 - which, as far as skincare goes is very reasonable. And in case you're in the market for more beauty buys, Helen Mirren's perfume is also the perfect pick for spring.