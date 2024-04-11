Heidi Klum's glamourous nails prove that this modern trend is in for spring 2024

In case it was ever in doubt, Heidi Klum's chrome nails have once again proved that our manicures are an accessory in themselves - especially when you match them to your favourite jewellery pieces...

While the spring 2024 nail trends have already ushered in the classic pastels - like mint green nails - and understated nudes so synonymous with the season, there's one metallic finish that is still dominating the beauty zeitgeist. Chrome or that of 'glazed nails' offers both an expensive-looking gleam and statement molten effect, the likes of which never fail to elevate a manicure - or make it event-ready. The latter of which was proven by Heidi Klum, who just debuted her own liquid-gold nail look.

The bronzy finish in question lends itself perfectly to both late spring and the height of summer and in Klum's case, acted as an extension to her accessories. So, if you're a gold jewellery wearer, or just want to add a dash of glamour to your aesthetic, here's how to recreate the star's luxe look...

Why Heidi Klum's gold chrome nails are a luxe springtime must

Taking to Instagram on April 6th, 2024, Heidi Klum shared a glimpse of her manicure during the auditions of America's Got Talent and unlike her co-star, Sofía Vergara's milky nails (which were more on the minimalistic side) she opted for more of a statement - but not less luxe - look.

A post shared by Heidi Klum A photo posted by heidiklum on

Chrome nails have been in high demand for years now and from the looks of it, they're sticking around this spring/summer. We'd even go as far as to say they're a modern classic, as regardless of whether you opt for chrome French tip nails or a frosted, pearly finish, they suit all nail shapes and lengths and offer instant elegance.

Klum herself, matched her manicure to her jewellery and heels, opting for a radiant brassy-gold chrome shade. The hint of shimmer was the perfect addition to her outfit and reminded us so much of summertime sunsets. And naturally, with summer on the way, we're desperate to recreate it.

How to recreate Heidi Klum's chrome nails

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "157 Phénix" View at John Lewis RRP: £29 For a straightforward option, go for a metallic shade like this one from Chanel and apply two to three coats to your nails, before finishing your manicure with a high-shine top coat. Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Shade "Dandelion" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 If you do your nails at home and are looking for a budget-friendly option, this light gold polish is a great option. Beetles Chrome Nail Powder Kit View at Amazon RRP: £16.99 If you do gel nails at home, Beetles offers the perfect kit for recreating Heidi Klum's gold chrome manicure - as well as five other shimmering options/

Now, onto the important question - how do we recreate them? As we can see, Klum has opted for a long stiletto style. If you have naturally short talons - or struggle to grow them long - you can of course adapt this look to suit squoval and squared nails, or else consider nail extension options.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Colourwise, you can either opt for a gold, metallic polish (for an easy option) or apply a gold chrome powder to your chosen base coat, before topping it with a clear polish, to lock in the shimmer. You can also simply request "gold chrome nails" from your go-to nail artist.