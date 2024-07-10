Hannah Waddingham steps out with a super flattering blush and lipstick combination

Looking to acheive a healthy glowing complexion for the summer months? Hannah Waddingham just gave us the ultimate how-to lesson with a winning pink lip and rosy blush combination, for a low-maintenance yet put-together look.

While many celebrities have opted for bolder lipstick shades this season, notably Cyndi Lauper's hot pink lip at Glastonbury and the recent berry lipstick shades trend, Hannah Waddingham just added yet another lippie colour into the long-lasting lipstick mix in the form of blush pink.

Stepping out with the hue at Wimbledon, Waddingham paired this lipstick with a harmonising rosy blush, jumping on the sporty boyfriend blush trend with her unique placement. Her complexion also had a pearlescent finish, making for a winning combination. So, naturally, we're taking notes from the actress' makeup choice to nail this pink-hued look for our upcoming summer events.

Why we're copying Hannah Waddingham's lipstick and blush combination this summer

Attending day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Wednesday, 3rd of July, the actress donned a purple floral print halterneck maxi dress, her blonde tresses styled in an elegant updo and sporting the celebrity-worn milky manicure trend. But it was her soft pink-hued lipstick seamlessly paired with her rosy, flushed cheeks that grabbed our attention.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor)

The look offered a slightly brighter and pinkier twist on a classic nude lip, yet is still subtle enough to be worn for a variety of occasions and with a variety of outfits - perfect for this time of year. As for the blush, Waddingham opted for a fresh fuchsia shade with a pearlescent finish. The result? A healthy glowing complexion and coordinating lip look, that we're eager to recreate.

While we're still unsure on the exact rosy tint that Hannah Waddingham is wearing on both her lips and cheeks, we've searched far and wide for a few promising contenders to help you achieve the look...

Recreate Hannah's blushed look

Charlotte Tilbury K.i.s.s.i.n.g Lipstick in shade 'Red Carpet Pink' View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 Designed for long wear, this non-drying, balmy formula is packed with different waxes to ensure your pout is left feeling soft and supple. Feathering is a thing of a the past with this lippie, which helps protect against UV damage and create the illusion of fuller-looking lips. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in shade 'Happy' View at Cult Beauty RRP: £26 Rare Beauty's blushes are popular for a reason. This powder blush brings a subtle yet buildable flush of colour to your cheeks, whilst delivering a radiant and illuminating glow to your complexion. Its super lightweight, silky texture makes for comfortable all-day wear. REFY Gloss Highlighter View at Sephora RRP: £18 Achieve Hannah's radiant complexion with this REFY liquid highlighter. This universal glossy illuminator boasts a glass-like finish, with a formula packed full of natural oils and minerals to add moisture for a seamless blend. Apply to the high points of your face for a natural glow.

The key to recreating Hannah Waddingham's look is finding a blush and pink lipstick that complement each other. For blush, opt for those with rosy pink undertones to bring out the colour of the lipstick. Using a fluffy, angled brush (such as Beauty Pie's Pro Angled Contour Cheek Brush), focus the blush on the apples of your cheeks, before blending it up towards your temples using circular motions - making sure to stay above your cheekbone.

To ensure flawless lipstick application, it's worth investing in lip prep products, such as a lip scrub to buff away dead skin cells - like this Burt's Bees Lip Scrub, enriched with honey and beeswax for a nourishing exfoliation. Then apply a lip mask to rehydrate your pout, we'd recommend this Barry M Coconut Lip Rehab Nourishing Lip Mask, for a soothed and moisturised finish.

To avoid your lipstick from feathering and bleeding out of the lines, finding a matching lip liner (or for a more defined pout a liner one to two shades darker than the lipstick) is an essential - a must-have if you're attending an event or photo-worthy occasion.