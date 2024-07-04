Cyndi Lauper gives us a lesson in making grey hair pop with her edgy twist on a classic bold lip
The hot pink shade is the perfect pop of colour for any event
If you're looking for a way to jazz up your makeup look this summer, Cyndi Lauper's vivid lipstick puts a magenta spin on a classic bold lip - and it's perfect for any upcoming event...
Bright shades have been at the forefront of lipsticks this season, and Cyndi Lauper just debuted a new standout shade that rivals your go-to best long-lasting lipstick that you pull out for every occasion. Performing on stage for the fourth day of Glastonbury Festival, the singer's choice of lipstick caught our eye, thanks to its unique purple-esque hue and non-budge formula - which also convinced us to take notes of the best lipstick tips to keep it in place all day.
So, if you're on the hunt for bold yet chic lippie that is sure to make an impact for your summer events, or perhaps the '80s pop star's look also grabbed your attention, here's why we're following suit...
Why we're loving Cyndi Lauper's hot pink lipstick
Performing at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, 29th June, the singer adorned a silver corset and tulle-trimmed blue blazer, whilst her silver locks complemented a neutral makeup look and slight smoky eye. But, it was her hot pink lip that took centre stage.
While the bold lip has been taking red carpets by storm this season, Lauper opted for a cool-toned fuchsia hue instead of a classic Hollywood red - which, combined with her tousled grey tresses was a match made in heaven. Although, it's unclear the exact lippie shade Cyndi Lauper is sporting, we've scouted the market for a few chic options to add to your makeup arsenal...
How to recreate Cyndi Lauper's bold lipstick
RRP: £22
There's a reason MAC is the go-to for lip products and this Amplified Lipstick in shade 'Do Not Disturb' isn't any different. Equipped with a hydrating formula, high pigment and a creme finish, this lipstick is a staple within your bold lip arsenal.
RRP: £3.79
For a budget-friendly option, achieve the look with this Revlon lipstick in shade 'Tropical', which offers a vibrant and high-impact colour. Its gel formula is infused with hyaluronic acid for a hydrating and lightweight finish - it also gets bonus points for its vanilla and mango scent.
Before perfecting your pout, it's important to prep your lips using a lip scrub - like this easy-to-use e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator - to remove any dead skin cells, before moisturising with a hydrating lip balm to help the products glide on easily.
With a bold lip, it's really important to ensure your lip products are kept neatly within the lines, in order to help sculpt and define. For this look, we'd recommend opting for lip liner in a slightly darker pink hue, before using your chosen pink lipstick to fill in the centre of your lips. If you'd like to take your pout to the next level, finish with a subtle rosy-hue gloss in the centre of your lips - like this Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
