Eva Mendes' powder-blue manicure is the perfect balance of summery and minimalistic

Taking inspiration from clear blue summer skies, Eva Mendes' latest manicure is the look to emulate this season, as it offers the perfect pop of colour, whilst remaining perfectly understated...

While blue nails aren't exactly groundbreaking for this time of year, there's one cool-toned hue, in particular, we're seeing creep up the 2024 nail trends, that is not only ideal for summertime (and for those seeking a reprieve from bright summer nail shades) but will also likely appeal to the minimalist manicure lovers among us. This is especially true of Eva Mendes' take on the colour, as she paired it with an equally trendy nail shape - favoured for its understated finish.

So, for those looking for a nail look that ticks both the summer and subtle box, here's why Mendes' powder-blue talons deserve some consideration - and of course, how to recreate them at home...

Why Eva Mendes' blue nails are set to be our summer go-to

Taking to Instagram to share her new picture book 'Desi, Mami & the Neverending Worries' (available for pre-order at Amazon), Eva Mendes debuted a voluminous, side-swept hairstyle and a fresh nail look.

After sporting a soft nude, paired with almond nails, earlier this month, Mendes instead opted for something a little more summery; a cool, baby blue. Along with her pastel pick, she also went for a short and squoval nail look, which has become quite the popular nail shape as of late, thanks to its refined and low-maintenance finish.

The combination is playful and stylish, ideal for adding a hint of colour to your summer styling that will elevate but not steal focus. It's also a great look for those who are already loving the 'Blueberry' nail trend or anyone wanting to change up their signature neutral manicure.

And, thanks to Mendes' choice of block shade and short nail shape, the look is also very easy to replicate...

Recreate Eva Mendes' powder-blue nail look

Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "374 salt water happy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This powder-blue shade from Essie is the perfect match to Eva Mendes' manicure and offers a great colour pay-off and lovely high-shine finish. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Serendipity" View at John Lewis RRP: £16.50 For a slightly cooler and muted hue, we love this shade from Nailberry. It's perfect for summer but will also be a very chic colour for autumn and even wintertime. OPI Prospa Nail and Cuticle Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £19.90 Infused with sunflower, cupuaçu and grape seed oils, this cuticle oil from OPI nourishes and protects your nails and is both lightweight and non-greasy.

To achieve this baby blue squoval manicure, you will first need to trim and shape your nails (we recommend using a glass nail file, like Tweezerman's at Look Fantastic). Then, apply two to three coats of your chosen blue shade - to avoid streaks and achieve the best colour payoff - followed by a glossy clear top coat. And don't forget to apply a cuticle oil regularly, to keep your nails nourished and strong.