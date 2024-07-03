Eva Mendes' powder-blue manicure is the perfect balance of summery and minimalistic
Embracing both summery and simplicity, Eva Mendes' pale blue nails are all the inspiration we need for our next salon visit...
Taking inspiration from clear blue summer skies, Eva Mendes' latest manicure is the look to emulate this season, as it offers the perfect pop of colour, whilst remaining perfectly understated...
While blue nails aren't exactly groundbreaking for this time of year, there's one cool-toned hue, in particular, we're seeing creep up the 2024 nail trends, that is not only ideal for summertime (and for those seeking a reprieve from bright summer nail shades) but will also likely appeal to the minimalist manicure lovers among us. This is especially true of Eva Mendes' take on the colour, as she paired it with an equally trendy nail shape - favoured for its understated finish.
So, for those looking for a nail look that ticks both the summer and subtle box, here's why Mendes' powder-blue talons deserve some consideration - and of course, how to recreate them at home...
Why Eva Mendes' blue nails are set to be our summer go-to
Taking to Instagram to share her new picture book 'Desi, Mami & the Neverending Worries' (available for pre-order at Amazon), Eva Mendes debuted a voluminous, side-swept hairstyle and a fresh nail look.
After sporting a soft nude, paired with almond nails, earlier this month, Mendes instead opted for something a little more summery; a cool, baby blue. Along with her pastel pick, she also went for a short and squoval nail look, which has become quite the popular nail shape as of late, thanks to its refined and low-maintenance finish.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
The combination is playful and stylish, ideal for adding a hint of colour to your summer styling that will elevate but not steal focus. It's also a great look for those who are already loving the 'Blueberry' nail trend or anyone wanting to change up their signature neutral manicure.
And, thanks to Mendes' choice of block shade and short nail shape, the look is also very easy to replicate...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate Eva Mendes' powder-blue nail look
RRP: £8.99
This powder-blue shade from Essie is the perfect match to Eva Mendes' manicure and offers a great colour pay-off and lovely high-shine finish.
RRP: £16.50
For a slightly cooler and muted hue, we love this shade from Nailberry. It's perfect for summer but will also be a very chic colour for autumn and even wintertime.
To achieve this baby blue squoval manicure, you will first need to trim and shape your nails (we recommend using a glass nail file, like Tweezerman's at Look Fantastic). Then, apply two to three coats of your chosen blue shade - to avoid streaks and achieve the best colour payoff - followed by a glossy clear top coat. And don't forget to apply a cuticle oil regularly, to keep your nails nourished and strong.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Zara Tindall’s striped shirt dress and raffia Aspinal bag at Wimbledon was smart-casual at its best
Zara Tindall attended Wimbledon last year wearing a striped dress and Aspinal bag and we can't help reminiscing about this chic combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sandra Beckham wows with crisp white blazer and berry pink nails at Wimbledon with David
While it is usual her son and daughter-in-law grabbing headlines, Sandra Beckham has impressed fashion fans with her chic Wimbledon outfit
By Katherine Sidnell Published