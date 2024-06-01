Eva Longoria’s sleek ponytail proves that side partings are still chic - and the timeless look suits any occasion

Slicked back updo's are the epitome of occasion hairstyles and Eva Longoria’s side-part ponytail is all the hair inspiration we need for the next event in our diary…

Whilst cowgirl bobs and bouncy blowouts have been dominating the 2024 hair trends, another trend making a comeback this year is low-effort side-swept hairstyles - and it's red carpet-approved. Debuting the trend in the most chic way possible, Eva Longoria took to Cannes Film Festival with a standout side-part low ponytail so, of course, we're taking notes.

So, if you're looking for a way to take your updo to the next level, this is why you should consider recreating the actress' classic look for your next event...

Why Eva Longoria's side-part ponytail is on our hairstyle rotation for summer events

As previously mentioned, Longoria showcased the hairstyle at Cannes Film Festival, which was complemented by her strapless gold gown and neutral soft glam - and we're still thinking about it.

The sleek hairstyle in question saw the actress' brunette locks neatly parted to the side and swept back into a shiny low ponytail, offering an ultimate classic feel to her already stylish evening look - as you can see in the third slide of her Instagram post.

If, like us, this is a look you'd like to try and replicate at home, then you'll be glad to know it's easy to achieve with just a few staple products needed in your haircare arsenal...

Recreate Eva Longoria's side-part ponytail

Denman Small Cushion Hair Brush View at Amazon RRP: £14 Effortlessly sweep your hair back with this cushioned hair brush from Denman. Its mixture of different bristles helps smooth your hair, whilst adding a glossy, healthy shine - making it the perfect tool for achieving this sleek style. Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Cream 236ml View at LookFantastic RRP: £36 A styling cream is an essential for achieving a smooth and sleek finish, like Longoria's. Offering protection against heat and humidity, whilst minimising any stubborn flyaways, this nourishing cream will leave your hair feeling silky and glossy. Boots Hair Bands (Pack of 30) View at Boots RRP: £2.50 When it comes to styling your locks, these bands are a staple in anyone's haircare kit.

The good news is you can easily recreate this look in just a few simple steps. First, begin by applying a styling cream thoroughly through dry hair. Next, choose the position where you'd like your parting to be, Eva's dramatic side part sits in line with the arch of her eyebrow but for a softer look choose a point that is slightly off centre.

Then, taking your densely bristled hair brush, sweep your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck before securing with a hair band. Finally, lock the hairstyle into place with a strong hold hairspray with a finishing shine - we'd recommend this GHD Shiny Ever After Finishing Spray.

And your sleek side part ponytail is complete!