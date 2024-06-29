Diane Kruger once again proves why occasionwear and a red lip are a match made in heaven
Nothing beats a pop of classic red on the lips, especially when you're wearing a little black dress...
If you have yet to call upon a red lipstick to elevate your makeup look, Diane Kruger's latest pairing of a black dress and ruby lip is all the inspiration you need...
The best long-lasting lipsticks are often considered staples in our beauty bags, offering a pop of juicy colour or tint to our lips in just a swipe or two but there is one shade, in particular, that has earned the mantle of 'timeless.' We're, of course, referring to a classic cherry-red lip, which has long been coined a 'French makeup' essential and is about as elegant as you can get with a product. But, if you're still hesitant to debut the statement hue, Diane Kruger has just offered a masterclass on how to pull it off - right down to what outfit to pair it with.
So, for those still unconvinced by the role one of the best red lipsticks can play in your routine - or those seeking the perfect occasion-ready finish - here's how to achieve Kruger's classic and refreshingly simple red carpet look...
Why Diane Kruger's red lip is the ultimate lesson in occasion makeup
A red lip - like that of a winged eyeliner or smoky eye - is one of a few timeless makeup looks that, no matter the season or current beauty trends, never tire. And once again proving the enduring prowess of said lipstick style was none other than actor, Diane Kruger during her appearance at Vogue World: Paris on Sunday, June 23rd 2024.
Stepping out for the star-studded fashion event, Kruger wore a black lace and pinstripe Nina Ricci outfit, paired with a black hat, a copper smokey eye and, to tie the whole look together, a swipe of ruby red lipstick.
The look was sophisticated, with clear nods to the classic French aesthetic, making it all the more tempting to recreate it.
How to recreate Diane Kruger's red lip
Step one
RRP: member's price £9 | non-member's price £20
To achieve the perfect and lasting red lipstick look, we recommend using a lip scrub, to help exfoliate away any dry skin that might disrupt the smooth finish of your lippie. This one from Beauty Pie features organic sugar cane crystals to gently buff away dry skin, as well as avocado, hemp seeds and vitamin E to soothe and nourish your lips.
Step two
RRP: £21
A beloved formula for a reason, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat liner glides onto the lips, offering definition and long-lasting wear. There's an array of flattering shades to choose from but for a classic red lip, we recommend the shade "Kiss N Tell."
Step three
RRP: £36
For a lasting and impactful red lip, you can't for wrong with Pat McGrath's iconic MatteTrance™ lipstick, particular in the shade "Elson 2." It's the perfect orange-red and is formulated with an oil-infused powder formula to offer a flawless and long-wearing matte finish.
If you're considering a bold red lip for your next event, the first step is selecting which hue, in particular, to opt for - be it an orangey red, a darker wine-like shade or a red with more of a blue undertone. From the looks of it, Kruger has opted for a bright, ever-so-slightly orange-red, complete with a creamy, satin finish (this offers a slight seen, as opposed to a matte formula).
To nail the perfect red lipstick look, we recommend first applying a lip balm or lip scrub half an hour to an hour before application, to buff away any dry skin and hydrate your lips. Then use a matching red liner, to achieve a crisp and precise finish. Once you're happy with the outline, apply your lipstick over the top and, for a long-lasting finish, apply setting powder to your lips - before either applying another layer of lipstick or gently patting the powder residue away.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
