Cloud Nine's Airshot hair dryer is 'perfect for frizzy hair' - and it's £60 off today

As someone with fine, straight hair, taming flyaways and frizz is one of my top priorities when it comes to my haircare routine. As well as finding ways to add volume and texture to my mane, one of the biggest challenges my hair poses is its frizzy ends, which are only worsened by breakages caused by years of colour-damage.

In my hunt for products that could reduce the frizz, which brought me across the best conditioners for fine hair and a life-changing frizz-busting spray, I was surprised to find a recommendation for Cloud Nine's Airshot hairdryer - which currently has £60 off.

In all my years treating my damaged, frizz-prone hair, I've always been keen to use as little heat as possible, but after reading the reviews, I was convinced otherwise. It has hundreds of positive reviews on the Cloud Nine website, many of which share the same feelings as this happy customer.

"Great hairdryer - perfect for frizzy. This hairdryer really does help with frizzy hair, normally with my old hairdryer (not cloud nine) my hair is super frizzy after and I would always have to straighten it. With the Airshot, I can just blow dry and leave it as it doesn't make my hair frizzy, love the different temperature controls and how the nozzles fit too, really nice hairdryer and would definitely buy again and would recommend, you won't be disappointed!"

Cloud Nine 'The Airshot' Hairdryer £99 (was £159) at Cloud Nine Stay frizz and flyaway free with Cloud Nine's Airshot hair dryer. With 'Variable Temperature Control' to reduce damage caused by heat-exposure and 'Mineral-Infused Heating Elements' to give hair an immaculate shine, it's on it's way to becoming everyone's go-to.

After reading a lot of similar reviews, and knowing how much the woman&home team rates Cloud Nine as a brand (particularly when it comes to the best hair straighteners), when I saw the Airshot in the sale, I made the investment.

With anti-static technology built into the Airshot, I'm really hoping it helps make frizz a thing of the past, and I can try out the single-strand bun trend and not have my flyaways ruin the look.

Shop Cloud Nine sale

Cloud Nine The Original Iron £159 (was £189) at Cloud Nine There are some tools that promise you the world and others that just promise what you actually need from a straightening iron. The Original Iron is the latter. It’s relatively no-frills while still delivering on appearance (slick), technical features (generous) and finish (silky smooth and frizz-free). The range of temperature options is broad at 100°C to 200°C, which sets these apart from other best-selling straighteners which are set to one consistent temp. Cloud Nine The Original Hot Brush £119 (was £159) at Cloud Nine Cloud Nine's sale extends to its ever-popular Original Hot Brush. Brilliant for keeping your hair looking fresh days after washing and styling. It also does a job at keeping frizz at bay, so you can keep your hair looking smooth for longer. Cloud Nine The Original Iron Pro £169 (was £199) at Cloud Nine The Original Iron Pro isn’t too dissimilar to The Original, but the higher price tag is justified by the chic metallic accents and the option to use the tool in what the brand calls ‘Revive Mode’. The idea is that instead of going in all guns blazing when your style needs a little tweak between washes, you should opt for lower temperatures instead.

A hair dryer can work wonders for adding volume and shine, but adding too much heat or power too quickly can leave you with even more deflated and damaged hair than before. The Airshot has three different temperature settings with 'variable temperature control' that keeps you in control of what's going on. With that in mind, it's sure to win a spot on the woman&home team's list of best hair dryers for fine hair once it goes through rigorous testing.

Used alongside the best shampoos for fine hair, I'm hoping to get some serious volume using the lower temperatures as I'm not scared to focus in at the roots and cause damage thanks to the temperature settings.

The Airshot already has a 4.7/5 star rating, with shoppers raving about it online. One reviewer, a 35 to 44-year-old woman, said of the Airshot: "I am really very impressed with this hairdryer. My hair is so smooth and straight. Normally it goes frizzy and I have tonnes of flyaways. It's even better than when I get it blown dry at the hairdresser."