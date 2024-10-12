Anita Rani reveals the 'key' products in her beauty routine that help 'soothe' skin and leave it glowing - her 'favourite' body oil is an 'all-natural' favourite our beauty editor loves
We're shopping Anita Rani's favourite beauty recommendations to get her stunning healthy glow this winter
Anita Rani has revealed which of her 'key' beauty products she's brought with her on her travels, with the staples helping to 'soothe' her skin and give a sun-kissed holiday glow - the routine is great for winter when we're yearning for sunnier shores.
Dry skin season fast approaching. As the cold weather hits, our reliance on the best face moisturisers and body oils grows and we're left searching for products to help us tackle irritated, dry and dull skin caused by the harsh climate.
And, checking in from the sunny beaches of Mauritius, Anita Rani has given us the perfect skincare inspiration, sharing the products she uses to 'soothe' her skin in the sun - and they work equally well to heal and protect skin in the cold too.
Shop Anita Rani's Beauty Staples
Made with natural, cold-pressed coconut oil, the star of the show when it comes to the Idan Oil's formula is Tuberose flower, a naturally warming and soothing ingredient that also boasts aphrodisiac qualities. Use as a body oil for a stunning and healthy glow or try out one of the many other uses the oil has, such as a leave-in hair conditioner, a hand cream or a body mask, all of which leave a divine scent behind as well as soft skin.
The perfect foundation for the winter months, the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Foundation stick has an ultra hydrating formula infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E. As well as being great to soothe and hydrate skin, these ingredients also leave it looking smoothed and blurred for a flawless look. Combatting dullness, with a weightless feel that lasts all-day, it's no wonder this is Anita's go-to foundation.
An intensively nourishing night cream that leaves skin looking radiant and feeling silky-soft when you wake up each morning, this Weleda cream is a staple. Part of the brand's hugely popular Skin Food range, its formula boasts healing, smoothing and regenerating properties, whilst also helping to reduce moisture loss and maintain elasticity. Apply to skin in the evening before you go to bed and wake up looking refreshed.
Revealing the products she 'actually uses on her skin' and that are so vital to her routine she couldn't leave them at home during her holiday, Anita shared that she's one of many who love the Idan multipurpose beauty oil by Liha.
"It's quite frankly one of the most delicious things I've put on my skin," Anita said of the oil while she rubbed it into her arms. "I've been wearing it every single evening. I smell great and I'm all shiny."
The product is quickly gaining cult status, with thousands raving about its soothing qualities that leave skin feeling hydrated, nourished and boasting a healthy glow no matter how dull the weather is outside.
"We can't all be in Mauritius, but seeing as we're getting into the business end of autumn (where the temperature drops 10c overnight and our elbows and knees immediately ash up in response) now's a great time to incorporate a body oil into your routine," Woman & Home's Beauty Editor Fiona McKim says.
"The Liha oil is excellent, thoughtfully formulated in small batches with cold-pressed coconut oil and floral extracts, it's super nourishing and smells a little bit holiday-like, which is good escapism at this time of year. As it's all-natural, it'll go solid if your house is chilly - just run the bottle under the warm tap to get things going."
When it comes to the delicate skin of the face, Anita begins her skincare routine by spritzing her face with a fine mist of rose water.
"Rose water is a top tip," she said, "[It's] great as toner and [a] general skin soother." We at Woman & Home agree, with the natural product being one of our favourites when we tried out DIY face mists last year.
Anita then goes in with the Youth Activating Cream Concentrate from Invity. This moisturiser uses a variety of plant actives to slow the signs of skin ageing, leaving skin looking firmer and more supple. The addition of specific collagen-boosting plant actives to the formula also gives skin a beautiful and healthy lit-from-within glow.
A necessity just as much in winter as it is while you're on holiday, Anita follows up with a face-friendly sunscreen boasting a rating of SPF 50+.
For a boost of hydration and to give skin a healthy, shining glow, Anita then presses a nourishing facial oil into her skin. She uses the VATA Restorative Facial Oil from Samadhi whose formula not only works wonders for the skin thanks to its hydrating blend of Certified Organic vegetable oils but also helps you start the day off in a relaxing way thanks to the calming scent of uplifting neroli and grounding vetiver.
She then moves onto makeup, creating a flawless base by 'slathering' the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Foundation Stick across her skin and blending it in with a sponge.
"I love a Weleda pot cream," Anita added as she finished up her routine. "I get through it quite a lot." She's not the only celebrity to love the ultra-hydrating multi-purpose cream, with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Claudia Winkleman also revealing they rely on the brand's Skin Food to give a healthy, hydrating boost to the skin during winter.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
