Adele just rocked one of Autumn 2023's biggest nail trends and we know the exact polish she's wearing

With autumn now upon us, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt has just provided the ultimate manicure inspiration by sharing the exact shade behind Adele's dark red nails.

While red is so far dominating the autumn 2023 fashion trends, it seems the statement shade is also coming for our fingertips, with classic scarlet and deep burgundy hues swiftly becoming this season's most-wanted nail colours.

Indeed, even Adele is a fan having debuted her own merlot-like manicure whilst on-stage during her 29th weekend show for her Las Vegas residency.

A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) A photo posted by on

As per her Instagram post, the Easy On Me singer took to the stage wearing a stunning black gown, complete with a V-shaped neckline and floral tulle decals covering her shoulders. She then paired the look with her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and opted for long, rectangle nails, painted in a chic and very on-trend dark red (see picture three).

This particular wine shade is a very popular 'expensive looking' nail look as well as being one of the most in-demand autumn nail designs. So, if you've been on the hunt for ideas, look no further than Adele's new mani.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) A photo posted by on

It's also the perfect colour to compliment your officewear and autumn outfits in general, especially if you're a fan of camel coats and chunky knit jumpers.

The shade is ideal for any nail shape, especially squared, like the hitmaker's and can easily be layered with the best nail strengtheners - for a strong and seamless look. As for the nail product in question, luckily for us, Adele's go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt - who also works with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Bieber and Christina Aguilera - took to Instagram and shared the very O.P.I shade she used to create her manicure...

Shop Adele's dark red nail shade

Adele's exact shade O.P.I Nail Lacquer in shade Malaga Wine, £14.90 | OPI View at Amazon Taking to Instagram, Zola shared that Adele was wearing an O.P.I nail polish in the shade "Malaga Wine." The polish offers a rich maroon payoff to your nails. Cult favourite Chanel Le Vernis in shade Rouge Noir, £24 | Chanel View at John Lewis Chanel's dark red nail polish in shade "Rouge Noir" is as iconic as it comes. It offers the perfect deep burgundy, with a chic shine. Writer's pick! Essie nail polish in shade Bordeaux, £8.99 | Essie View at Amazon This nail polish is an affordable alternative to Chanel's Rouge Noir, offering a similarly dark red hue. We'd recommend apply two to three shades for the best colour payoff.

Currently, short and squared nails are very on-trend - as opposed to almond shapes - however, as Adele proves, this dark red shade looks gorgeous on a slightly longer, rectangle nail shape. You can also opt for a stiletto shape.

As for recreating Adele's manicure at home, thankfully it's very straightforward as it features just one block colour. For the best effect, we'd suggest starting with a nail strengthener, before then applying two to three layers of your polish, to ensure you achieve an even coverage. Then once your colour is applied, to ensure your manicure lasts, finish with a glossy top coat, like this O.P.I one from Amazon.

"Malaga Wine" is the shade Adele is wearing and is an affordable alternative to Chanel's iconic "Rouge Noir" option.