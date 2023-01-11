Charlotte Tilbury's stunning new highlighter just landed and it's the perfect way to cheer up January!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A brand new Charlotte Tilbury highlighter has been born, joining the iconic brand's ranks alongside some of the best make-up products on the market.

If you're a beauty lover, it's likely that at least one offering from world famous British beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury, lives in your make-up stash as one of your most beloved products.

Whether it's the Pillow Talk lipstick (opens in new tab), know as one of the best long-lasting lipsticks on the market and loved by Meghan Markle herself, one of the glorious eyeshadow palettes or the viral Hollywood Flawless Filter (opens in new tab) face illuminator, a touch of Charlotte Tilbury magic never fails to add that extra oomph to any make-up look.

And now, there's a brand new kid on the Charlotte Tilbury highlighter block...

The Beauty Light Wand (opens in new tab) and Filmstar Bronze and Glow (opens in new tab) Palettes are two Charlotte Tilbury must-haves for giving skin some serious illumination and now the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter has arrived, promising to provide even more radiance.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter, £38 / $48 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) There's a new Charlotte Tilbury highlighter in the game! The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect promises to give a multi-dimensional glow with the swipe of a brush, lifting and illuminating while softly sculpting.

The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter is available to buy now in seven 'glows' - Pillow Talk Glow, Moonlit Glow, Champagne Glow, Gilded Glow, Sunset Glow, Rose Gold Glow and Bronze Glow.

The shade range offers an array of tones to suit all complexions, from peachy, pearly powders and golden-bronze options to rich copper formulations.

Describing her gorgeous new creation, Charlotte says, "Combining the rich pigment pay-off of a pressed powder with the skin-gilding satin texture of a liquid highlighter, my Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighters illuminate, lift and sculpt the look of your skin without creasing, caking or settling into fine lines."

The beauty mogul adds, "Use this illuminating, sculpting-effect highlighter on your cheeks, jawline, eyes, nose, brows and lips for a glowing, defined looking facial structure!"

Keen beauty fans have already rushed to review the new product, with plenty handing out five stars.

"This new product is something else! My face looks flawless when I applied moonlit glow the first time, they are stunning on the skin! I was so surprised and happy how intense the shine is! Can’t wait to buy more shades," one wrote, insisting that there was no need to reapply as it lasted all day.

"Bought one yesterday..obsessed," another Charlotte Tilbury fan simply penned.