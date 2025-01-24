Renée Zellweger just debuted a chic pixie cut and now we're booking a hairdresser appointment

On the hunt for some short hair inspiration this January? Renée Zellweger just debuted a major hair transformation and it's as sophisticated as it is chic.

For those influenced by the 'new year, new haircut' mindset, you may find yourself turning to the 2025 hair trends to find inspiration for your next hairdo. While crown curls and the side fringe trend are already in full swing on the red carpet, hair experts also predict that shorter, style-defining cuts are set to be popular this year.

Marking the first celebrity to jump on the trend this year, Renée Zellweger is making a case for the pixie cut after debuting an ultra-short, chic transformation. So, if you're thinking of switching up your look, the actress is serving you all the inspiration you need.

Why we're loving Renée Zellweger's chic pixie cut

Ahead of the launch of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, released on 13th February, Renée Zellweger has been revealed as the latest cover star of British Vogue - and has debuted a standout hair transformation to mark the occasion.

The hairstylist behind the unrecognisable look, Syd Hayes, took inspiration from David Bowie's iconic jagged fringed trim and the tousled texture that proved popular in the early days of Bridget Jones. The outcome? A chic and powerful boyish crop that marks a new era for the actress.

While Renée has sported an array of cuts over the years, from a long feathered layers to the 90s banged bob trend, her latest dramatic trim is all the encouragement we need to jump into the realm of short hairstyles for women.

When it comes to asking for a dramatically shorter cut, Hayes stresses that you have to be certain that you will love it. As for whether Renée was ready to take the plunge, the hairstylist reveals: “She was so open to it. It wasn’t about Bridget, but more about her as a person.”

Renée's pixie cut styling essentials

Looking to recreate the look? Speaking to Vogue, Renée's hairstylist lifted the lid on the staple trio of haircare products that he used to achieve the effortless styling of this standout cut - including a styling cream loved by another A-list actress.