Renée Zellweger just debuted a chic pixie cut and now we're booking a hairdresser appointment
For those debating a shorter cut this season, Renée Zellweger's latest hairdo is all the inspiration you need
On the hunt for some short hair inspiration this January? Renée Zellweger just debuted a major hair transformation and it's as sophisticated as it is chic.
For those influenced by the 'new year, new haircut' mindset, you may find yourself turning to the 2025 hair trends to find inspiration for your next hairdo. While crown curls and the side fringe trend are already in full swing on the red carpet, hair experts also predict that shorter, style-defining cuts are set to be popular this year.
Marking the first celebrity to jump on the trend this year, Renée Zellweger is making a case for the pixie cut after debuting an ultra-short, chic transformation. So, if you're thinking of switching up your look, the actress is serving you all the inspiration you need.
Why we're loving Renée Zellweger's chic pixie cut
Ahead of the launch of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, released on 13th February, Renée Zellweger has been revealed as the latest cover star of British Vogue - and has debuted a standout hair transformation to mark the occasion.
The hairstylist behind the unrecognisable look, Syd Hayes, took inspiration from David Bowie's iconic jagged fringed trim and the tousled texture that proved popular in the early days of Bridget Jones. The outcome? A chic and powerful boyish crop that marks a new era for the actress.
A post shared by Syd Hayes (@sydhayeshair)
A photo posted by on
While Renée has sported an array of cuts over the years, from a long feathered layers to the 90s banged bob trend, her latest dramatic trim is all the encouragement we need to jump into the realm of short hairstyles for women.
When it comes to asking for a dramatically shorter cut, Hayes stresses that you have to be certain that you will love it. As for whether Renée was ready to take the plunge, the hairstylist reveals: “She was so open to it. It wasn’t about Bridget, but more about her as a person.”
Renée's pixie cut styling essentials
Looking to recreate the look? Speaking to Vogue, Renée's hairstylist lifted the lid on the staple trio of haircare products that he used to achieve the effortless styling of this standout cut - including a styling cream loved by another A-list actress.
RRP: £16 for 30ml
Working to condition, add texture, minimise frizz and boost shine, this all-in-one hair styling cream primes the hair ready for styling. You can apply to either wet or dry tresses to help tame flyaways, or even use it as a nourishing mask for added hydration. In fact, Renée isn't the only celebrity fan of this gem, it is also Keira Knightley's go-to hair cream of choice. Hayes used this formula as the finishing touch to Renée's cut: “I’d take the cream and work it through my hands before applying it to Renée’s hair, starting from the root."
RRP: £150
In terms of styling Renée's pixie cut, Hayes opted for a classic blow dry using the wrap dry technique, for a naturally textured finish: “You take a vent brush and hairdryer and push the hair in all different directions, wrapping it around the head.” The lightweight dryer in question, the BaByliss Air Power Pro, boasts an advanced airflow system and smoothing ionic technology for a fast styling session with salon-worthy results.
RRP: £26
For the lived-in, tousled appearance of Renée's locks, Hayes generously spritzed this Sam McKnight volumising spray at the actress' roots. This styling essential works to lift the roots, minimise frizz and maintain unruly strands for a naturally worn look. Its signature botanical scent completes the hairdo, imparting a gorgeous fragrance to your tresses.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
