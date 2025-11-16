Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 17th - 23rd November 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 17th - 23rd November 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. <p>Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. <p>Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 17th - 23rd November 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"If you have been in conflict with someone close to you, try viewing the situation from the other person’s perspective. See through the eyes of compassion to find a resolution. Sally Trotman

"It’s not often you’re stuck for words, but events could take your breath away. Keep cool whether you’re 10ft off the ground with joy or clinging on to the scenery." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. It’s safe for you to empower yourself and know that by doing this you are leading by example too. Sally Trotman

"Other people could be acting out of character and proving difficult to work with. For the time being, don’t attempt to force your will on anyone. Let them make their mistakes." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Remember that you deserve the very best that life and love have to offer. So, be brave, reach for the stars with your hopes and dreams, and believe in yourself." Sally Trotman

"Little is going to go according to plan, so throw away the script. It could be fun and will enable you to find the best route to success and salvation." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Be patient with a certain situation in your life. Now’s the time to learn new skills. Enjoy the journey and trust the outcome will be better than you could imagine." Sally Trotman

"Jupiter comes to your aid and helps you turn an obstacle into an opportunity. It may be difficult to see where a situation’s heading, but trust the process and yourself." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If you are feeling a little bit confused and indecisive in some area of your life, then step back and wait until the timing feels right and you have clarity." Sally Trotman

"Just when you thought you had a handle on a situation, along comes Uranus and flips things on their head. Whatever performs a U-turn, that’s the way it’s meant to be." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"By keeping a positive mindset so much more will change than you could ever possibly imagine. Centre yourself in gratitude and know that you are absolutely on the right path." Sally Trotman

"The path to true love is never smooth and probably not under these stars. Getting from A to B, whether in miles or words, will be tough. Wait it out." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You need to take some time out to rest and heal. The last month has been stressful in some ways, give yourself a break and return with a renewed perspective." Sally Trotman

"Old routes aren’t always the best. Be innovative and daring. You may be able to see what other people cannot, and that’s going to be your advantage. Take a punt." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"With the New Moon, Mercury and Venus all currently in your sign, the sky’s the limit. What is your inner voice guiding you towards? Trust your laser-like intuition now." Sally Trotman

"A New Moon in Scorpio marks a fresh beginning, and with Uranus in the mix that new chapter comes in suddenly and unexpectedly. There’s no point hanging on to dead wood." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon is in Sagittarius on 21 November, guiding you to pursue a fresh direction in your career. So, follow your passion and use your talents for the greater good." Sally Trotman

"Things may not be turning out as expected, but what happens will transform your life for the better. Keep your wits about you and your fingers off the panic button." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On 23 November, the Moon moves into your sign, giving you the confidence to move forward with an important idea you have. Be bold and go for what you desire." Sally Trotman

"There’s an aura of fate about these alignments. You may discover you were in the right place at the right time or a past event is playing into the present." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"As you listen to the guidance of your heart, you’ll find yourself in the right place at the right time. Follow the flow of life and believe in your vision." Sally Trotman

"This is a lively period of the year for you, and that may well be an understatement. Uranus, the revolutionary, is playing havoc with timetables and plans. Adapt with grace." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It’s time to be brave. As a Water sign you tend to avoid the limelight, but, actually, right now you need to be seen to attract the opportunities you need." Sally Trotman

"Let your instincts guide you, as this is going to be a confusing period and it may be difficult to get your bearings. Back up everything, especially if you’re travelling." Penny Thornton