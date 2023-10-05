Queen Maxima dazzles in gold sparkly gown and she's giving us party season inspo
We're obsessed with the the glittery display!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 55, is always impressing us with her impeccable style, and this glitzy gold gown is certainly no exception.
Recently, we've been totally enamored by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' looks. One of her most recent looks, a green leather skirt, which she paired with some sexy stilettos, has been eternally on our minds - as well as her super chic bold orange dress, which she wore with a matching clutch purse. Needless to say, she's all-in for fall dressing, and her most recent look of a glittery gold gown proved to be no exception to that rule.
A post shared by Royal Fashion Police
A photo posted by royalfashionpolice on
Queen Maxima wore this dress to the annual prizes of the Orange Fund in Hague, Netherlands - an organization for which Maxima is a patroness. At the event, she presented the Apples of Orange award, which is awarded to distinctive social initiatives. Of course, she had to be dressed to the nines for such an event - so she sported a glitzy gold gown from Natan Couture, a brand the Queen has often donned in the past.
To accessorize the already super glamorous dress, she wore a pair of diamond and kunzite earrings that dangled beautifully from Steltman Jewelry, as well as a desert pink pair of suede pump heels from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Gianvito Rossi.
Beauty-wise, the Queen kept things fairly simple, opting for an up-do that slicked back her blonde, shiny hair, which also featured a glamorous part down the side. Her skin was also tanned to the stars, keeping her eternal glow going even as the weather begins to cool.
Queen Maxima also attended the ceremony with with her mother-in-law Princess Beatrix, 85, mother of King Willem-Alexander.
A gold dress might be just what you need for any upcoming events this season. Whether you're heading to a wedding, or looking to dress up for your upcoming holiday parties, a gold gown or dress can really elevate your look, ensuring you're the belle of the ball anywhere you go.
Shop Queen Maxima's Gold Gown
The Short Gold Dress
RRP: £99 | Shimmer into the festive season in effortless style with this glittery sequin shift dress from Sosandar. It's cut in a comfy regular fit with a flattering v-neckline and blouson sleeves for an on-trend silhouette.
The elegant option
RRP: £122 | Consider this your next dress for any upcoming special occasion. With its elegant puffed sleeves, its quilted and structured look, and its flattering A-liine silhouette, you can't go wrong. Pair it with your favourite black heels and you're on your way to any event looking graceful and fabulous.
The floor-length gown
RRP: £154 | Walk into any room and cause a little drama with this statement, elegant dress from ASOS. With a flattering cowl neck and slight slit on the side og the leg, you can't not love this universally flattering gown.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Looking to cut down on alcohol? Nutritionist reveals a brilliant tip that could make things easier
As party season approaches you may be planning to cut down on alcohol for a while, here's how to do it, according to the nutritionists
By Emily Smith Published
-
Who has played Helen in All Creatures Great and Small and where are they now as the Channel 5 reboot returns?
Several actors have played Helen in All Creatures Great and Small over the years and some fans might be wondering where they are now...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Maxima's green leather skirt with navy stilettos is the powerful autumnal look we want to replicate
Queen Maxima looked epic in a forest green leather skirt as she stepped out in Amsterdam for a day of work
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Maxima is the epitome of autumnal chic as she braves rain in cream dress with chestnut brown accessories
Queen Maxima didn't let the wind and rain stop her from looking incredible as she stepped out in cream and brown
By Caitlin Elliott Published