Queen Maxima dazzles in gold sparkly gown and she's giving us party season inspo

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 55, is always impressing us with her impeccable style, and this glitzy gold gown is certainly no exception.

Recently, we've been totally enamored by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' looks. One of her most recent looks, a green leather skirt, which she paired with some sexy stilettos, has been eternally on our minds - as well as her super chic bold orange dress, which she wore with a matching clutch purse. Needless to say, she's all-in for fall dressing, and her most recent look of a glittery gold gown proved to be no exception to that rule.

Queen Maxima wore this dress to the annual prizes of the Orange Fund in Hague, Netherlands - an organization for which Maxima is a patroness. At the event, she presented the Apples of Orange award, which is awarded to distinctive social initiatives. Of course, she had to be dressed to the nines for such an event - so she sported a glitzy gold gown from Natan Couture, a brand the Queen has often donned in the past.

To accessorize the already super glamorous dress, she wore a pair of diamond and kunzite earrings that dangled beautifully from Steltman Jewelry, as well as a desert pink pair of suede pump heels from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Gianvito Rossi.

Beauty-wise, the Queen kept things fairly simple, opting for an up-do that slicked back her blonde, shiny hair, which also featured a glamorous part down the side. Her skin was also tanned to the stars, keeping her eternal glow going even as the weather begins to cool.

Queen Maxima also attended the ceremony with with her mother-in-law Princess Beatrix, 85, mother of King Willem-Alexander.

A gold dress might be just what you need for any upcoming events this season. Whether you're heading to a wedding, or looking to dress up for your upcoming holiday parties, a gold gown or dress can really elevate your look, ensuring you're the belle of the ball anywhere you go.

Shop Queen Maxima's Gold Gown

The Short Gold Dress SOSANDAR Sequin V-Neck Knee Length Shift Dress Visit Site RRP: £99 | Shimmer into the festive season in effortless style with this glittery sequin shift dress from Sosandar. It's cut in a comfy regular fit with a flattering v-neckline and blouson sleeves for an on-trend silhouette.

The elegant option BY MALINA Tonia puffed-sleeve woven mini dress Visit Site RRP: £122 | Consider this your next dress for any upcoming special occasion. With its elegant puffed sleeves, its quilted and structured look, and its flattering A-liine silhouette, you can't go wrong. Pair it with your favourite black heels and you're on your way to any event looking graceful and fabulous.