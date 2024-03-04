Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 4 March - 11 March 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for 4 March - 11 March 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 4 March - 11 March 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Mercury moves into your sign on 11 March giving you a direct and honest approach in your communication. Take advantage of it, keep your cool and practice being appropriately assertive!" Sally Trotman

"It’s all going on, but behind the scenes, so don’t be discouraged if you haven’t yet received the news you’re hoping for. You can’t read the signs at the moment. Relax." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"There is a lot going on behind the scenes. As a deep thinker and observer you like to think before you act. So, take your time before making any decisions." Sally Trotman

"The more relaxed you are, the easier everything will be. There could be some surprises in store and you’ll need to take them in your stride. Let loose a little." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Whilst you sometimes find yourself overthinking a problem, now’s a good moment to give a certain situation more thought. If in doubt, hold on and wait until you have clarity." Sally Trotman

"Life is far from dull right now. Indeed, it’s fairly jumping. There could be diversions and some last-moment changes, especially to travel plans. Make sure you keep checking the information." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your sensitive nature’s a gift to others, but sometimes a challenge for you. Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. Remember, ‘No’ is a full sentence." Sally Trotman

"Your horizons are widening, whether in terms of travel and people in distant places or perhaps opportunities to get out of your comfort zone. Feel the wind beneath your wings." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Your sparkling wit and sense of humour win you many friends, but under that positive exterior you can suffer with self-doubt. Reveal a little more to those close to you." Sally Trotman

"It’s not worth getting all steamed up about someone who is your inferior. Let it go. Rise above it. What seems intense now will be water under the bridge soon." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"If you’ve been finding life hectic lately, take a break and slow down. Sometimes more can be achieved by doing less. Now is one of those moments, let yourself rest." Sally Trotman

"The thing about magic is that you don’t really want to know what’s behind it or how it works. However, that doesn’t mean you don’t need to know someone’s credentials." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Time slips by in your world with many commitments and social obligations. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, consider where you can create more space for yourself and be a little selfish." Sally Trotman

"The workplace is the most likely focus for any confusion and aggravation. So, avoid getting involved and buying into gossip. Keep on the right side of history and the boss." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Your guidance is timely and always accurate when friends seek your help. When you give, you receive, so enjoy all the blessings of your good karma returning to you now." Sally Trotman

"When you’re at your best, there’s no one to beat you, but on a bad day… Keep your cool, whatever the provocation, and set the bar high for everyone else." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Flighty and fun could be two words to describe you! These lovely attributes lift the spirits of those around you,so be yourself and know everyone benefits because of it." Sally Trotman

"New starts are best made on the New Moon, especially if they involve home and family. Some things cannot be sorted by analysing the past. You have to move forward." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You may be tempted to rebel a little this week! If so, kick back and let someone else take the lead for a change. It will be so worth it!" Sally Trotman

"Getting from A to B may not be as simple as you thought. Travel aside, misunderstandings will happen easily and what you intend to say may turn out very differently." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Mars moves into Aquarius on 11 March, giving you the energy to fulfil your most important goals. Pursue your vision with passion and you’ll achieve much over the next month." Sally Trotman

"Be careful with money and possessions this week because not everyone is as honest as you. So protect your assets and take time with transactions. Remember, you can’t rewind time." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The New Moon in Pisces this week heralds a new start. Where would you like to make a change? If you can dream it, you can do it. Dream big!" Sally Trotman