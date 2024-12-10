Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 9th - 15th December 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 9th - 15th December 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 9th - 15th December 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"On 10 December you may find yourself being offered a new role in your work, which brings an exciting uplift to your life. Embrace this positive change for the better." Sally Trotman

"Don’t be in such a hurry to say how you truly feel. There could be consequences. Likewise, treat what other people say with a pinch of salt. It’s party season." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The Moon in Taurus on 14 December helps you understand a situation more clearly, so you can make an important decision that you have been pondering over for some time." Sally Trotman

"Impulse moves don’t always work out. While you may be able to return a purchase you’ve had second thoughts about, once something’s said, it can’t be unsaid. Please remember that." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Full Moon in your sign on 16 December brings the opportunity to meet new people who inspire you. There might even be an important collaboration further down the line." Sally Trotman

"A Full Moon in your sign brings matters to a conclusion. What’s signed and sealed will stand the test of time. Whether you’re happy or disappointed, a new chapter follows." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Whilst you are happy at home and love to be surrounded by family, accept social invitations during the festive period, and enjoy the lighter side of life for a while." Sally Trotman

"A pattern of life is at an end. While you may not be leaving a job or saying goodbye to colleagues, the workplace could well look very different from January." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Make time for a friend who asks for guidance because you can help this person with your wealth of experience and knowledge. This will open some doors for you too." Sally Trotman

"Leos are all heart, but a little restraint will go a long way right now. Rather than reveal your intentions and feelings, perhaps let other people make the first move." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Whilst you find new people and situations a little stressful at times, the Universe is guiding you to move out of your comfort zone. It will be worth the effort." Sally Trotman

"Avoid the temptation to leave a task undone until after Christmas. Tie up loose ends because they’ll surely trip you up. If someone hasn’t got back to you, remind them." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You find others benefit from your advice and this week someone close to you will reach out. Know you can guide them better than anyone, so have confidence in yourself." Sally Trotman

"Travel could have its share of irritations, so make sure that you leave early for your destination and leave nothing to chance. Especially over the weekend, expect delays and diversions." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"This is a key time of rest and relaxation, even if you feel like you have a lot to do. Make space to sit quietly and reflect on the year." Sally Trotman

"Maybe your bonus isn’t what you hoped or something’s going to cost more than expected. Either way, you can manage. No need to throw your toys out of the pram." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Mercury in your sign helps you express yourself in a direct manner that will be beneficial to everyone. When you speak up, you’ll be heard and changes will be made." Sally Trotman

"Saturday’s Full Moon will make the happiest of events even happier and vice versa. Do your best not to make too much of a minor misdemeanour. We all make mistakes." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your stubborn streak is an asset this week and you stand firm on a matter close to your heart. Don’t hesitate in your decision and know all will be well." Sally Trotman

"Avoid overdoing it, particularly on the weekend, and if you’re not feeling like the life and soul of the party, take a rain check. Put your health and wellbeing first." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Venus moves into your sign on 16 December, bringing exciting opportunities with it for your love life and career. This is a very positive shift for you. Welcome fresh beginnings." Sally Trotman

"Someone needs to know how you feel. No need to make a song and dance about it, simply let your heart speak for itself. What have you got to lose?" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You can tire easily, as a sensitive water sign, so make sure you take time for yourself and find a balance between work, rest and enjoyment. You can do it." Sally Trotman