Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 25th November - 2nd December 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 25th November - 2nd December 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 25th November - 2nd December 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"At times you can rush hastily into decisions, so give yourself space and time to be sure about what you want before moving forward. Balance your head with your heart." Sally Trotman

"You still have time, so don’t let the pressure get to you. New horizons will be opening up for you before Christmas both in terms of travel and opportunities. Relax." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You love spending time in nature, connecting with the beauty of Mother Earth and her changing seasons. Spend time outdoors now to rejuvenate your energy and give yourself a boost." Sally Trotman

"It may seem as though you are being deliberately held back, but any deferral is in your best interests. Truly. Some situations need more time to come together. That’s all." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Enjoy some quiet contemplation. If you have a choice to make, pause, ask for divine guidance and then proceed with the direction that feels right to you. It’ll work wonders." Sally Trotman

"As soon as one door closes another opens. It’s a cliché you may have cause to remember in this period of mysterious developments. There are hidden benefits to a setback." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your sense of self-worth can be very dependent on how others see you. So, try to gain a stronger inner confidence by acting in line with your deepest desires." Sally Trotman

"Avoid piling your plate too high. You may think you can take on an extra task or commit to another event, but it’ll be too much. Less is definitely more." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With focused intention you can achieve whatever you desire and make your dreams come true. Spend time doing what you really love and expect a positive outcome in your ventures." Sally Trotman

"A relationship may seem to be cooling, but that isn’t the reality. It just needs time. Likewise, you may feel you’re taking a step backwards, but you’re not. Hold still." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Whilst you may feel out of your comfort zone right now, trust in the plan you have created for yourself and the direction that is being shown clearly to you." Sally Trotman

"You may be receiving mixed messages at the moment or feeling that someone isn’t being entirely honest with you. Give people the benefit of the doubt, while protecting your position." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Have you noticed that you are moving closer to your dreams, visions and goals each day? Give gratitude for what you already have and more blessings will come your way." Sally Trotman

"Communication and travel are always complicated on a retrograde Mercury. So, play it safe, ensure you are flexible with your arrangements and dates, don’t leave anything till the last minute." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Sometimes it can be hard for you to forgive and forget, but it’s important to. Remember that love is boundless and by forgiving another you can love yourself much more." Sally Trotman

"You’re overdue a bonus and one’s in the pipeline. By contrast, there could be a problem with a payment due to missing information or a clerical error. Make discreet noises." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With both the Sun and Mercury both in your sign, you have the courage to speak your truth. Release any fear you have of rejection and say what you need." Sally Trotman

"Patience is not the Archer’s strongest suit, but you need to be philosophical about any delays and diversions. It’s not personal. Some things in life simply don’t come to order." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your heart is awakening to more self-acceptance with Venus travelling through your sign at the moment. Work on this area, as then you’ll reap the rewards in the coming months." Sally Trotman

"Tis the season for sniffles, and with the Sun in your twelfth house, you’re less physically and emotionally robust and more likely to see the negatives. All will be well." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are a natural teacher to others and inspire many with your words. So, don’t underestimate how powerful you can be and give yourself praise for all that you do." Sally Trotman

"Around 7 December passions will be running high. You may meet someone who lights your fire or a relationship could go up in smoke. Either way, it’s a meant-to-be situation." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Your deep intuition is guiding you to a new venture that might feel out of your comfort zone, but which ultimately will serve you well. Take a leap of faith!" Sally Trotman