Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday January 23 - Sunday January 29

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, Monday January 23 - Sunday January 29

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Thinking about turning your hobby into something profitable? Look into online training to help you to fill in the gaps on your CV." Sally Morgan

"You’re over the hump and it should be smooth sailing now. If a love affair appears to be cooling, leave well alone. It’s in a period of transition. That’s all." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you’re feeling frazzled it’s because your ruling planet is in Pisces. You might need some alone time or a well-deserved pampering session." Sally Morgan

"Getting your ducks in a row can be frustrating. Sort the item you know is most important and the rest will fall into place. Your anxiety’s getting in the way." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You're likely to want time with your own thoughts. Shut out any superficial noise if you feel that you need to release tension." Sally Morgan

"Venus is now in pride of place helping you make progress, particularly on the job front. Don’t underrate the power of who you know. It’s time to use your contacts." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"If setbacks are hampering your progress, look at the bigger picture to see where you can make changes to move things forward successfully." Sally Morgan

"Taking action is much better than worrying about something. Once you make a start, you’ll feel a lot better. You may find it wasn’t such a big problem after all." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Are you waiting for a refund or have an issue with broken equipment that needs sorting? Patience, you’ll get an answer this week." Sally Morgan

"Not everyone is your friend, but why worry about people who don’t appreciate your talents. This is a new year, and you’re going to make a lot of new fans." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Work on your relationships and what truly nourishes you. Develop intuition and trust in yourself and your emotions. People around you truly care." Sally Morgan

"Venus moves into the love zone, setting the stage for a new and important development. So, trust your instincts and make the absolute most of your assets. Timing is all." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Stay true to your spiritual aspirations during Mars direct, go with your heart, and allow time to re-energise your body, mind and soul." Sally Morgan

"A case of the Monday morning blues will soon be replaced by a positive development mid-week. So, don’t let the small things get you down, you are bigger than that." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Take the upper hand. You’re so organised you easily rise to any challenge, fitting all of the parts of the puzzle into place." Sally Morgan

"You still need to give certain situations some wiggle room. You can make progress this week, but there’s a way to go before signatures are on paper, so to speak." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"It's win-win this week, while the full moon’s in your fellow fire sign Leo. Fears and doubts vanish by letting someone special in." Sally Morgan

"Communications are back to normal, so you should receive some answers. Whether you like them or not, is a different matter though. However, some realities need to be faced now." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You have a tendency to daydream. Be more realistic, network and think of the underlying values you would like to surround yourself with." Sally Morgan

"It’s that time of year when financial facts must be addressed, but there are also other aspects of your existence that require a reality check too. Remember, clarity breeds closure." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you’ve got an important decision to make, ask your closest friend for advice, as they might have a different take on it." Sally Morgan

"Uncertainty is worse than knowing how things really are, especially in regard to a relationship. One of you needs to step up to the plate and say how it is." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"As the Sun enters your sign you’ll better fulfil others’ needs. It’s an ideal week for new work, as you have the energy." Sally Morgan