Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for May 29 - June 4, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, May 29 - June 4, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Take a stand. Walk to the beat of your own drum. Go for what you want. It’s time to be innovative, and use your talents differently. It’ll benefit others too." Sally Trotman

"Far horizons are in view, whether you’re traveling to distant parts or thinking of your future. Whatever the reality is, diversity is the key. Go where you’ve never gone before." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Jupiter moving into your sign last week, you will now start to feel so much more confident about achieving your most important goals. So, think big, and don't compromise!" Sally Trotman

"You may have underestimated the cost of something or overlooked a financial matter. This is not a crisis though, but an awakening. Something is getting in the way of clarity." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You may be feeling extra energised this week. Tune into it and put that vibe to good use by helping someone very close to you who has been struggling lately." Sally Trotman

"Ending a chapter can be a wonderful thing unless it happens without your say-so. This week, whether it’s by accident or by design, a situation has reached a crossroads. Onward." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Venus is still in your sign. Set a date to do something a little indulgent with friends, and enjoy the beauty of your surroundings by getting out in nature more." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been in a bubble, it’s about to burst. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing,.the reality could be better than the dream. Or not. Time will tell." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mars is now in your sign and it's all systems go! You are shining brightly, so take action in the face of self-doubt and know that anything is possible now!" Sally Trotman

"Do make sure that you continue to tread carefully with people in general and the opposition in particular. Any ultimatums issued in this current climate won’t be subject to renegotiation." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Have confidence there’s a plan for you. Even if you can't see it yet, be patient and keep the faith that everything is unfolding in the best way for you." Sally Trotman

"Dreams are made of this. So, enjoy! Hopefully, you’re going to feel over the moon about events this week, but if you are feeling completely underwhelmed, then you’re missing something." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"There may be a challenge with a family member that you are finding hard to deal with. Try stepping back and visualizing the situation resolved. Trust in a positive outcome." Sally Trotman

"Follow the money. Or, more truly, keep your focus on the figures. A journey of some description is at an end, and a discovery to be made at your destination." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in your sign on June 1 helps you accept a situation that’s been troubling you. Once you’ve made peace with this, you will be able to move on." Sally Trotman

"There’s a great opportunity if you’re prepared to take a chance. Maybe you don’t want to be hurt again, but love always carries a risk. This time could be different." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"On June 4, the Moon moves into your sign, showering you with abundance! Enjoy this positive energy and give thanks for all the blessings that are coming your way." Sally Trotman

"On Sunday the only Full Moon this year in Sagittarius takes place, and it could preside over a happy ending. You may find that conclusions are reached suddenly and emphatically." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The timing is right now for you to act on your inspirations, especially in your working life. Everyone is on your side ensuring a positive outcome. Go for it!" Sally Trotman

"Love is in the air, although for some it’s time to make it official. Let the moment take you. If you think too long about it, you’ll never do it." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"What do you desire to bring more of into your life? You have the opportunity to start afresh, so focus on what you really want, and let the rest go." Sally Trotman

"The start of the week could be very different to the end of it. You may already know why, but it’s more likely that events will take you by surprise." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Saturn now in your sign, it’s a period of deep healing. It's time to let your past go. You have learned a lot, so put it all into practice." Sally Trotman