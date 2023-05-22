Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for May 22 - May 28, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, May 22 - May 28, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You can take it easy now Jupiter has moved out of your sign. The pace will calm, giving you time to reflect on the events of the last few months." Sally Trotman

"It’s time you had a break. Not just in the sense of a get-away, but some sheer good luck and positive feedback. Believe in yourself and this window of opportunity." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the expansive planet, Jupiter, settling in for a few months now, this is lucky for you. So, embrace all the positive new opportunities that will be coming your way!" Sally Trotman

"This is either one of the most go-ahead periods of the year so far or you’re dealing with a situation that’s spiralling out of control. Either way, take a pitstop." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With the Sun in your sign for three weeks, focus on your most important goals and reflect on any intentions you set at the start of the year." Sally Trotman

"It’s fine to keep your plans under wraps until you are ready to reveal them, but you need to be careful not to undermine someone in the process. Open up." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Venus in your sign helps you to attract good things into your life. Keep your thoughts and expectations positive. Give thanks for your blessings to receive more abundance." Sally Trotman

"Right now the cosmos is inviting you to take a chance on love or, indeed, anything that your heart desires. Courage drives success. Take a deep breath and dive in." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mars making an appearance could cause a couple of eruptions this week! Keep your cool during moments of conflict. Silent strength is your secret weapon now. Stay calm at all times." Sally Trotman

"The stakes are high, whether you have an opportunity to change an aspect of your existence or you’re in a conflict of wills. Only you know how far to go." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"On May 27 the Moon moves into your sign for two days. Write a list of things you need to do over the next month. Focus on your highest priorities." Sally Trotman

"You may feel under pressure to make a big decision this week, and decisions made under pressure aren’t always successful. So, work on what you know, not what might happen." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon makes its monthly visit on May 29. So, reflect on your closest relationships. If you are giving a lot, then pull back and let yourself receive more." Sally Trotman

"As the great mediator of the zodiac, you need to know when to come down hard on one side. This is that time. People need to know where you stand." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Rise above the drama. You are an excellent observer and know exactly what's going on. Step back, trust your vibes and look for another way to solve the challenge." Sally Trotman

"When you’ve got an offer on the table, it’s tempting to see how far you can stretch it, but avoid doing so now. There’s an all-or-nothing aura to these stars." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Find time to study something you love, as this might become more than a hobby. As such, it will be worth investing the time and energy to deepen your knowledge." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes, no matter how much you love-bomb a situation, it won’t shift. You may be in that space now. Let the dust settle and you’ll see more of the picture." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Use your practical nature to get important tasks finished. The universe is guiding you to much better things, so stay positive about the future and what is coming to you!" Sally Trotman

"The cost of something isn’t always about how much money or resources it might require. The question to ask is what will it mean if you don’t make the investment." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"With Pluto in your sign, it is time to really assert yourself, particularly in the area of communication. Voice your feelings with confidence and take all your power back!" Sally Trotman

"There are no easy answers, no shortcuts or quick fixes. If you make a commitment, you’re in for the duration, and if you cut your losses there’s no way back." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Pay attention to any repeated thoughts that may come to you this week. Your ideas are divinely guided, so take action to manifest your dreams and desires into reality." Sally Trotman