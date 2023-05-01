Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for May 1 - May 7, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, May 1 - May 7, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Be sure to trust your intuition and be crystal clear about exactly what it is you need. By expressing yourself honestly, new doors and opportunities will open wide for you." Sally Trotman

"It’s a question of values. How much are you prepared to invest in an endeavor or what is the cost of a relationship? Finances may play a part, feelings definitely." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With mercury retrograde in your sign this week make sure you avoid confrontation. Wait until next week before you make any important decisions, especially if they are related to work." Sally Trotman

"This is a time of discovery. Some information could be revealed that will make you think rather differently about the future of a certain enterprise. Or, perhaps, your future, period." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Venus is in the last few degrees of your sign right now. So, tie up any loose ends, and let the past go. Instead, look forward with a fresh perspective." Sally Trotman

"Life’s a little like a labyrinth. You know where you’re headed, but you keep being sent in circles. Take a pause, and gain some distance and perspective. All will be well." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Make the most of any new work opportunities this week. Your hard work and patience is about to pay off. So, be open to a positive change for the better." Sally Trotman

"This may be a challenging week, but with Venus heading into your sign on Sunday, happy endings are in store. Step out of the line of fire, especially on Friday." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"This is a good time for you to relax, lie low, and recharge your batteries. Prepare to be asked to lead a new project when you have recouped your energy." Sally Trotman

"If you make it to mid-May without a single change to plans, you’ll be an exception to the Leo rule. Expect the unexpected and accept a new status quo gracefully." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Have you been thinking about applying for a promotion or new job of late? Although you don't always like change, it could well be just what you need right now." Sally Trotman

"Unfortunately, there are no easy answers right now. What happens this week may defy explanation, but only for the moment. Eventually, you will discover what led up to it all." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Travel may be on your mind. Is there a place you have always wanted to visit? Make a plan to book that trip. It will shift your perspective and energy." Sally Trotman

"The reason why people change their minds cannot always be understood at the time. Rest assured, whatever comes as a surprise has been in the works for quite some while." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"With the Full Moon in your sign on May 5, now's a good time to let go of the old. Declutter and make space for the new, exciting opportunities awaiting you." Sally Trotman

"A lunar eclipse in your sign brings down the curtain on a long saga. The deal is done and a new chapter is forthcoming. It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Someone from your past may get in touch this week. Decide whether you want them to be part of your future, or perhaps it is time to let go completely." Sally Trotman

"Whatever you do, don’t lose track of the details. The success of an endeavour may well rest on its minor aspects. Small issues morph into mighty ones in this climate." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You may be feeling extra energized right now. Enjoy this boost by spending time outside in the countryside or maybe even restart a hobby you used to love to do." Sally Trotman

"The path to true love is never straight, as you may discover. Before you drape the crepe, Venus is about to enter the love zone and set wrongs to rights." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Friends are important more than ever. You have a great support network around you. Don't be afraid to reach out and let them know when you need help from them." Sally Trotman

"This is a big week by any astrological standards. It means that even the most minor events can have major long-term consequences. Do make the most of any surprise encounter." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you can dream it, you can do it! This full moon in Scorpio’s great for you. Let your imagination wander, try something that takes you in a different direction." Sally Trotman