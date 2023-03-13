Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for March 13 - March 19, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, February 27 - March 5, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Spending some time outside will help you clear your head. Inviting family round will make you a very sought-after and popular relative" Sally Morgan

"Fight every instinct to jump in and save the day or grab that opportunity. What you can’t currently see is what more there is to the story. Caution before action." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Why not take a Sudoku on your lunch breaks? You can while away the time focusing your brain, ready for the tasks ahead." Sally Morgan

"Whatever you are being told, assume that is not everything that you need to know. However, people may not be deliberately misleading you since they are equally in the dark." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Something exciting is coming your way while Mercury’s under Neptune’s influence. News of a wedding makes you happy, as you introduced the couple." Sally Morgan

"It doesn’t get more confusing than this. Neptune, master of mystery, is on high, so establishing any kind of reality is akin to looking for a needle in a haystack." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’ll see the magic in a situation that is making you feel insecure. If you take a chance, then things will move forward." Sally Morgan

"People probably do not mean what they say right now, whether they’re coming from a place of anger or ignorance. Rise above it. You’ll so enjoy hearing their apologies later." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Wake up early to do some brainstorming with the new moon in Aries. Tell the boss your ideas and apply for a new project." Sally Morgan

"Welcome to the twilight zone. Things may not be making a lot of sense right now, but they will do soon enough. Patience. Be extra careful when making financial transactions." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Confident and courageous, take advantage of the extra zest you have to complete your to-do list. It’ll save you lots of time long-term." Sally Morgan

"Relationships are organic things, and they need time to evolve over time. You may be very confused about someone’s behaviour, but eventually the truth will come out. Patience and trust." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You’re so sensitive and are always looking out for those around you, but there are times when you need to pamper yourself too." Sally Morgan

"There is a reason why you are not feeling confident about going forward with a project or association. It may not be crystal clear yet. For now, follow your instincts." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Your need for independence is heightened as Venus moves into your opposite sign, but when you find space you’ll start making progress, too." Sally Morgan

"It’s not going to be easy finding the right route to your destination at the moment, whether you’re on a journey of miles or information-gathering. Use your common sense." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Inviting friends round for an evening of fun and laughter will bring you closer together. You never know what might come from it." Sally Morgan

"There is absolutely no point in your trying to get anywhere fast during this astro-climate. There is way too much disinformation doing the rounds and not nearly enough hard facts." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"A creative idea or relationship could benefit from your undivided attention. A new opportunity is coming up too, plough ahead with Mars determination." Sally Morgan

"It’s possible you’ve reached the end of the line with a situation. However, rather than pull the plug, slip away, silently and unseen. Be on the right side of history." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Family is important to you and there’s a key anniversary coming up. Get a few of the relatives together for a planning session." Sally Morgan

"When surrounded by a bunch of headless chickens, standing still is always the best solution. Let everyone else do the emoting. You can wait until you know what’s really what." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Decide on your favourite habits and note down their benefits. There’s power in knowing what you want. Reach for that lofty goal. You’ll succeed." Sally Morgan