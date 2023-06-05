Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for June 5 - June 11, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, May 29 - June 4, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"On June 11, the Moon in your sign gives you the perfect opportunity to take on a fresh, new challenge, which will really help you to believe in yourself more." Sally Trotman

"Are we having fun yet? Well, if not, then it is about time pleasure and romance took priority. Over the weekend, new alliances could be formed and happy gatherings enjoyed." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The month has started well for you, and this will last as long as you continue to put yourself first and accept all of the opportunities that come your way." Sally Trotman

"Passion can work two ways: it can bring people together, but it can also cause divisions due to different opinions and values. So, enjoy the former and avoid the latter." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"When Mercury moves into your sign on June 11 it will really help you to communicate your ideas better, think more clearly and intuitively know what is best for you." Sally Trotman

"You’re getting your va-va-voom back. There are people to see and places to go and a lot of joy in the process. However, minor issues easily morph into major ones." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You feel as though your guardian angel is watching over you this week. You are protected in all ways. Release any fear and allow yourself to relax and let go." Sally Trotman

"The heat is on. Hopefully, in a good way, but if the pressure is too much, take a break. Words said in the heat of the moment are usually regretted." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mars and Venus both in your sign right now, there is no stopping you! So, think big, go for what you want, and enjoy feeling more motivated and energized!" Sally Trotman

"There’s no half-ways or maybes in this climate. You’re either all in or making an exit to remember. As long as love is the driving force, all will be well." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You always love to be of service to other people, and this week will give you the opportunity to make a difference. Spend time in nature to help you rejuvenate." Sally Trotman

"Things are better kept under wraps for now. You may not be able to read the room like usual, so caution is required. Reserve judgment until the facts are out." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Do you need to own your power and stand your ground? Stick to your boundaries and say no when you need to. Your future self will thank you for it." Sally Trotman

"It may be difficult to know when to stop, either because you’re having such a good time or something is driving you to distraction. Remember, you’re the queen of compromise." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Serenity is very important to you. So, make sure you have a daily practice, such as meditation or yoga, to help you calm your mind and restore your inner peace." Sally Trotman

"When passions are aroused, people do not see too clearly. So, this week, do your best to rise above any contentious issues. Otherwise, do feel free to spread the love." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Are you noticing the signs? Be aware, as the universe is trying to tell you something. These messages may come in many forms, including song lyrics, and repeated number sequences." Sally Trotman

"The past comes into the present, whether you are reunited with long-lost friends or dealing with a situation that has its roots in a long, distant era. Take your time." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Take a leap of faith! Remind yourself that you are capable of achieving anything you want. So, move out of your comfort zone, and take inspired action to create change!" Sally Trotman

"If it is worth fighting for, then go all out, but if you’re in two minds about someone or something, plead the fifth amendment. Under these stars, actions have consequences." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Take a step back so you can see the bigger picture. Is there something you need to let go of so you can move forward in the direction of your dreams?" Sally Trotman

"Aquarians rarely let emotions cloud reason, but this week could prove the exception to the rule. Just how far are you prepared to go for your desires, principles, and priorities?" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You have a lot of support around you. Sometimes you feel alone, but actually many people care about you, so reach out and ask for help when you need it." Sally Trotman