Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for June 12 - June 18, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, June 12 - June 18, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Now is a good time to have a detox, both mentally and physically. Make a commitment to focus on the positives and try adjusting your diet to improve your wellbeing." Sally Trotman

"There is a fine line between being realistic and being negative. Take sensible steps in light of a setback. It’s not personal. The sun will soon be out again soon." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Love may be on your mind, as you are a romantic at heart. So, ask for what you need and expect the best that life and love have to offer!" Sally Trotman

"If an enterprise is in doubt due to lack of funds or support, don’t give up just yet. Underlying problems need to be addressed before it can fulfil its promise." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The New Moon is in your sign on June 18, bringing positive, new energy. Accept the things you can’t change and courageously make changes where you can." Sally Trotman

"Some serious thought is required, but that doesn’t mean discussions cannot have a positive outcome. Simply take it one step at a time. Sunday’s New Moon opens a new chapter." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Stay focused on what is most important to you at this moment. With discipline and a clear vision you will be able to achieve more than you could ever have imagined." Sally Trotman

"Do your best to remain upbeat right now. Whatever spanners other people may be throwing into the works, you can still end up with a version of what you wanted." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"When you concentrate on what is truly possible and leave the rest behind, life becomes more simple. Write a list of your strengths to remind yourself of your inner power." Sally Trotman

"Whatever the real weather is doing, the temperature is on the chilly side in astrology land. Love bomb what you can, and what you can’t probably isn’t worth the effort." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Follow your heart when making important decisions, be true to yourself and trust your inner wisdom. You are a practical and grounded person, so believe in yourself and your choices." Sally Trotman

"Signing on the dotted line is best done when under these stars. You can have total faith in agreements and promises. However, what you may not have is unbridled joy." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Allow yourself to love more deeply now. When you open up fully and surrender to the universal flow, miracles occur! Release your fears and remember that only love is real." Sally Trotman

"Travel may prove tiresome; likewise it may seem to take forever to get people on board with plans, but press on. A new window of opportunity is about to open." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You have the power to change your life, so be bold and go for what you really want. Align yourself with those who support the changes you are making now." Sally Trotman

"If a situation grinds to a halt or looks like the negatives outweigh the positives, blame it on Saturn! Consider this to be a pit stop not a full stop." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Count your blessings! Remind yourself of all the amazing, beautiful things you have in your life right now by being present and giving thanks for what truly matters to you." Sally Trotman

"You know it’s there, that elephant in the living room, so you might as well acknowledge it. Once you’ve addressed it, it might turn out to be easy to accommodate." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Persistence is one of your many strengths, and something you need to really develop now. Keep your intentions clear, go for what you want, and commit for the long term." Sally Trotman

"Not everyone has your ability to solve problems without allowing their emotions to get in the way, and your common sense is sorely needed now. So, rise to the occasion." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"There may be drama going on around you, but you don’t need to get involved. Rise above all the conflict and take stock of what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Work with what you’ve got, not what you hope will happen in the future. You can influence your own future by dealing honestly and realistically with a situation right now." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Have you noticed, when you are clear about what you want the universe brings you exactly what you need? Continue to gain clarity about what is key to ensure success." Sally Trotman