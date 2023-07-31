Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for July 31 - Aug 6, 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, July 31 - Aug 6, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The North Node has moved into your sign, and this really helps you to focus on your most important purpose. So, which direction will bring you the most fulfillment now?" Sally Trotman

"A chapter’s closing on the home front. This could herald an ending or a new beginning. Maybe a change of location for some, others the end of a gestation period." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter in Taurus guides you to move out of your comfort zone and aim high. How can you step up now so you feel like you are living your dreams?" Sally Trotman

"A change is as good as a rest, and you’re at a point where you’re ready to hand over the reins to someone else. At least for the time being." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Use your flexible nature to your advantage. If you’re asked to do something out of your usual remit, say yes, and know that this will open new doors for you." Sally Trotman

"Long-term commitments made at this time should stand the test of time, but, on the other hand, you could well be losing patience with an endeavour. Don’t give in, though." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With Mercury entering it really helps you to approach any difficult situations with sensitivity. Let your intuition guide you during important conversations. Make sure you follow the path of peace." Sally Trotman

"Deals can be done and loose ends clipped. However, if something’s spiralling out of control or has passed its shelf life, it’s time to let go. Nature hates a vacuum." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Sun is in your sign right now, and shining the spotlight on your creative talents! Time to work with others to develop something more valuable than you could alone." Sally Trotman

"Tuesday’s Full Moon is the partner to January’s new moon. A relationship or endeavor begun then has reached an important stage. It’s either a big yes or maybe next year." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Are you sitting on the fence regarding an important decision? Know that by making a clear choice your life will move forward in a very positive direction. Please trust yourself." Sally Trotman

"If you haven’t had ‘the talk’, now’s a perfect time. You can get a lot settled, and you need to see that glass half full, not the other way round." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The winds of change are guiding you back to something that was quite important to you a few years ago. Don't hesitate to seize this opportunity. New beginnings await you." Sally Trotman

"Making snap decisions really isn’t your thing, but ask yourself if you really want to be put on the back foot. You know what is right for you. Own it." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Is fear stopping you making a key change? It’s time to feel the fear and do it anyway! Embrace the unknown and know everything is working out in divine timing." Sally Trotman

"All good things come to an end, and so too do all bad things. Something to think about in the event a situation reaches a conclusion. Onwards and upwards, eh." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Now is a great time to study something that interests you in more depth. This may start as a hobby, but could well turn into something that helps your career." Sally Trotman

"Getting places could prove more complicated than you would ever have expected, whether we are talking travel plans or misunderstandings. Go prepared for all weathers and take your patience pills." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Grounded and practical by nature, your friends rely on you for sensible advice. The full moon in early August may see you throwing caution to the wind. Let yourself go!" Sally Trotman

"Chase up any missing information and don’t wait until the very last minute for an important item to arrive. Such actions are best taken first thing on a Monday morning." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"As the full moon moves into your sign your need for freedom will be even stronger than usual. So, consider what brings you the greatest joy and follow that path." Sally Trotman

"When you see Tuesday’s full moon in the night sky, reflect on your dreams. This is the only full moon in your sign this year. So, feel empowered and hopeful." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The moon in Pisces at the beginning of August gives you the best opportunity to set three goals for the month ahead. Create a practical plan to see them through!" Sally Trotman