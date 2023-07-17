Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for July 17 - July 23, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, July 17 - July 23, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Patience isn’t always your strength, but you’re being asked to develop this asset now. By taking things a little slower and waiting for the right time you will be rewarded." Sally Trotman

"If it feels off, don’t do it. There’s a reason for any doubts. Likewise, if someone cancels on you or a project meets a problem, see it as a blessing." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter shines her light brightly on you. So, enjoy this once-in-a-12-year return to your sign. Go for what you want by slowly building up towards your dreams." Sally Trotman

"If you are currently trying to make something happen, as opposed to simply letting it evolve naturally, then it is counterproductive. Allow plenty of room for change and the unexpected." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Is it time to make a change in your working life? If you feel the need for something different now would be a good time to look at other options." Sally Trotman

"It may not be immediately obvious why something has suddenly stalled or why it’s taken an unexpected turn. The main thing is to adapt to the new circumstances with good grace." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The full moon in your sign this week reminds you to leave the past behind. This is a time of release, so let go gracefully and expect positive, new beginnings." Sally Trotman

"Current events may have a link to those of mid-January, so thinking back could help you right a wrong or maybe even enlighten you as to the best way forward." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Venus is now retrograde in your sign. Revisit past work opportunities and old income streams to create more future abundance. An old flame may appear out of the blue too!" Sally Trotman

"New starts very often come about in surprising ways. So, keep your plans loose and your hopes high. Any obstacles appearing now should be treated for what they are - surmountable." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With Mars in your sign, you’ll be feeling even more chatty than you usual. Focus on service in your work, and life in general, to bring a feeling of contentment." Sally Trotman

"Try to make light of other people’s behaviour this week. What can’t be resolved now will benefit from some distance and perspective. Karma is a big part of the story." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in your sign on July 23 gives you the chance to re-evaluate your relationships. It’s an excellent time to heal an old rift. Hand out an olive branch." Sally Trotman

"It is time to put on the diplomatic gloves, as astrology is polarised and people are divided. However, feel reassured, as differences can be bridged and any unexpected developments accommodated." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Trust your intuition, particularly in relation to a challenging situation, it’s your best guide. You can be determined. Use this trait to get closer to your goals for this year." Sally Trotman

"Dig deep and you’ll be surprised what you come up with. Awakenings and discoveries are all part of this week’s complex astrological patterns. Get ready to roll up your sleeves.." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You’re naturally optimistic, don't let anyone dull your sparkle! Use your happy-go-lucky attitude to make positive changes, and keep the faith that you’ll receive exactly what you need." Sally Trotman

"Take your time. There are hidden factors at work you may not see if you are in too much of a hurry. Keep your opinions and your feelings in check." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You can be hard on yourself, but it’s time to give yourself praise for your hard work. Try to be more in the moment. Remember the present is a gift." Sally Trotman

"Here comes another opportunity to get to the bottom of a situation that has been bothering you for a while now. It may take some soul-searching on your part too." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Whatever’s on your mind, hand it over to the angels. You’ve done your part, let go and trust in a better way forward. Know you have done everything you can." Sally Trotman

"Relationships are like seasons. They change and evolve accordingly. Nothing is set in stone at the moment and it may take until late August before maybes become certainties. Sit tight." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Saturn now retrograde in your sign, this gives you the opportunity to reflect on how far you’ve come this year. Give yourself credit for the progress you have made." Sally Trotman