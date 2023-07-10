Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for July 10 - July 16, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, July 10 - July 16, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You need to make decisions now with clarity. So, be sure you know exactly what you want, then imagine what this would look like, and take action towards this today." Sally Trotman

"It’s not worth getting all steamed up about what other people think this week. As long as you know what’s true, that’s all that matters. Don’t sweat the small stuff." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Do you greet life with a positive expectation, or are you a little bit pessimistic? It’s time to expect the best and to create more abundance by focusing on gratitude." Sally Trotman

"Home and family are about to take center stage. It’s a great time to consider a reset. Just because it’s always been there doesn’t mean it has to stay there." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"As the New Moon in your sign approaches, reflect this week on what is working best in your life right now. Then, build on this over the next few months." Sally Trotman

"You are the zodiac’s great communicator. However, this is one of those weeks where you will need to be a great negotiator. Keep on talking until you get an agreement." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"It’s time to think outside the box. Often you prefer to play it safe. The New Moon in your sign on July 17 helps you move in a new direction!" Sally Trotman

"The only thing you have to remember right now is what really happened and what really, truly matters. So, don’t get caught up in diversionary tactics and the blame game." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Have you been feeling a bit down? This isn’t like you! Get creative and think about what you could do to lift your spirits, whilst helping others do the same." Sally Trotman

"You cannot rewind time, but you can take a beat before you say something you might regret later. Let other people dig holes for themselves. Remember, you always have options." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Do you need to conserve your energy? If you’ve been feeling spread a bit thin lately, now is the time to regroup, focus on yourself a little more and relax." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes you can overthink things. Knowing what you feel is more important. Living for the rest of your life with a decision you weren’t behind is a mighty long time." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You need to be more self-aware and notice the conversations you have with yourself. Are you being a bit self-critical? Practice talking to yourself more kindly and with compassion." Sally Trotman

"Compromise isn’t on the menu. You’re going to have to come down hard on one side, as other people will not be in the mood to do the maybe-yes-maybe-no dance." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"New ideas are coming to you that you know are intuitively guided. Be brave and bold, and trust your inner voice. See where the opportunities presenting themselves are taking you." Sally Trotman

"There is a link between the events of mid-May and now. However, if indeed history is repeating itself that doesn’t mean you have to do the same thing. Remember that." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You have a strong creative streak. It’s time to use it by detaching from your routine, letting go of your expectations, and opening up to the realm of your imagination." Sally Trotman

"There are ways around an impasse and different routes to your destination. Make sure you keep all your options open and look for alternatives. Arguments are a waste of time." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Take a few moments every day, if you can, to be still, silent, and grateful. By learning to calm your busy mind you’ll hear your inner guidance much more clearly." Sally Trotman

"It may feel as though you’ve been down this road before, but there’s something new to take from it this time. This really could be the end of the matter." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"What are you most grateful for in your life? When you focus on the good it grows. Make a habit of noticing the flow of positive energy throughout your day." Sally Trotman

"It’s going to be easier to let go, whether of an opinion or something a little more substantial than to hang on and continue to struggle with it. Take control." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Saturn having been in your sign for a few months now, creating discipline in your life is important. So, create a daily routine that supports your health and wellbeing." Sally Trotman