Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for February 27 - March 5, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, plenty of horoscopes for your specific inquiries, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, February 27 - March 5, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Someone’s planning a surprise for you, Mars’ assertive nature encourages you to enjoy a friend’s adventurous spirit, as their bizarre plan is amazing." Sally Morgan

"Venus conjunct Jupiter in your sign? What’s not to like? Luck and opportunity are there for the taking, but don’t wait for something to fall out of the sky. Manifest!" Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Live life however you want, be that relaxing in front of the TV. A neighbor might try their best to persuade you otherwise." Sally Morgan

"It may not seem like much is happening, but the seeds of your future happiness are being sown. A loss precedes a gain and a disappointment opens up new territory." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Take some time to slow down, to think and to be alone. Maybe somewhere out in nature that helps to recharge your brain." Sally Morgan

"An offer may be less than you wanted or a situation you thought was solid may now have a question mark hovering over it, but remain positive. Appearances are deceptive." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Interesting and fun conversations happen when the moon’s on the change. You may find you’ve always wanted to take up a certain hobby." Sally Morgan

"Do you pay over the top for something you want or pass? What may help is reminding yourself we tend to regret what we didn’t do, not what we did." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Your idea about how something should be done could differ from someone else's. Stick with your plan, as your boss will be impressed!" Sally Morgan

"There are silver linings in these stars. Perhaps a meeting didn’t go well or some other decision went against you, but what replaces those dashed hopes will be even better." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"If you’re making plans, make a list, so you remember everything, as organising can leave you in a spin when Mercury’s in Aquarius." Sally Morgan

"The more you put in, the more you will get out. You could receive an unexpected bonus or an investment you are about to make could pay off big time." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You have more friends and family support than you realize. More heads are better than one with certain decisions. Someone brings you a gift." Sally Morgan

"Love is not just in the air. Someone you meet now could be a keeper and a heart-to-heart discussion should lead to happy-ever-after-ness. Be hopeful. Be happy." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Saving money brings security. So, decide how to achieve what you want, then execute your plan and it will ultimately lead to satisfaction." Sally Morgan

"There’s hidden benefits to situations currently in play, so keep the door open should a discussion end in tears or a result not be to your liking. Things will change." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"It’s a new cycle of rest and replenishment. Release the past and recharge. Working on hidden issues paves the road to future happiness." Sally Morgan

"The cosmos is sending mixed messages so don’t be disheartened if something appears to go wrong. It is actually right. An obstacle to your future success is now being removed." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"A beautiful time of year, you can enjoy yourself while making headway on a project that could reap benefits for years to come." Sally Morgan

"The money people may not be in a very generous mood right now, so you might be better to postpone a discussion or at least strengthen your negotiating position beforehand." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"There’s lots around the Sun in your sign - people to meet, places to visit. However, focus on a specific goal. You know which one!" Sally Morgan

"Before Saturn leaves your sign there is one last lesson to learn. Like a spoonful of medicine, you may not enjoy it, but it does you a lot of good." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Feeling creative, put pen to paper, as you have a way with words. Poetry may appeal, or you might even write a play." Sally Morgan