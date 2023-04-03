Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for April 3 - April 9, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, April 3 - April 9, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The small things in life have the biggest impact. The unexpected things you do for others show how big-hearted and generous you are." Sally Morgan

"A full moon on the axis of relationships inspires closure and completion. You are ready to either commit or to throw in the towel. In all your dealings, be magnanimous." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Work could require more focus and concentration than usual. Take time to do research. By the end of the week, you’ll feel accomplished." Sally Morgan

"You have the power of speech, but use it carefully. Don’t let emotions get in the way of sound reasoning. Words exchanged now will set a new chapter in motion." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Be diplomatic during Mercury’s direct motion, especially when supporting a close friend. Your generous nature inspires others to do something special for you." Sally Morgan

"You are going to have to dig quite deep, whether you are searching for facts and figures or coming up with an authentic, if not madly heartfelt, response to someone." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your pet’s trying to tell you something. Find out what’s up with them. Just a few small changes will make a big difference." Sally Morgan

"Thursday’s full moon marks an ending. In the next fortnight, you should be able to sign off on a commitment and/or say goodbye to a little piece of history." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Start planning to travel while your ruling planet’s in your sign. Luck is on your side as you invite more magic into your life." Sally Morgan

"There may be little point trying to change someone’s mind. Some things you cannot alter and, in the fullness of time, you’ll be glad it worked out the way it did." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"In an interview leaves you feeling as though you’ve been thoroughly grilled. Breathe. They're asking because they’re considering you for the new position." Sally Morgan

"Money and emotions very rarely mix well together. However, a financial glitch can be overcome and a mistaken transaction reversed. Give a partner plenty of time to think things through." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Artistic and extravagant you will come up with a surprise a family member will love. Could be something simple, or maybe more adventurous!" Sally Morgan

"On Thursday the only full moon in Libra this year takes place. During the next fortnight, either you’ll be able to sign on the dotted line or rip up the contract." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"An old classmate organizes a school reunion. Reconnecting with people you haven't seen for years will be amazing under the influence of Pluto." Sally Morgan

"The harder something is to achieve, the more we appreciate it when we do. This is a period when a harvest of some description is to be reaped. Get your scythe!" Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You have a big heart and try to please everyone. Plan a family event, even if the evening is split into two parts." Sally Morgan

"Be on the alert for signals that someone is none too happy with a certain state of affairs. Go gently and remember: winning the battle isn’t about winning the war." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Book some time off while under Mars’s assertive aspect. This will allow you to set things straight and make any changes you require." Sally Morgan

"There is more than one way to solve a disagreement, and by far the best is to give credence to your opponent before quietly maintaining you are open to negotiation." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Keep that bright sparkling smile. Imagine you are still a kid and start releasing your inner child. Make your own fun this week." Sally Morgan

"Do you want a happy ending or to start a war of attrition? Actions taken now and decisions made will be difficult to reverse. Think carefully before speaking your truth." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Make the most of your artistic talents, look into new ways of creating other people haven't tried, combining different genres. Embrace your skills." Sally Morgan