Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for April 10 - April 16, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, April 10 - April 16, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With the new moon in your sign, it’s time to leave the past behind you and start a new chapter of your life." Sally Morgan

"This week, Jupiter breeds joy and success, but rather than sit around waiting for the cosmos to deliver, ensure you get behind your own ambitions and desires. Make it happen." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You’ll feel so much better after clearing out the loft or spare room. You might even find something you had lost ages ago." Sally Morgan

"Are you feeling the winds of change blowing in your direction at the minute? Mid-to-late April is a period of volatility, on the one hand, and opportunity, on the other." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You’re like a chameleon, you can always adapt to every circumstance that comes your way. You usually achieve all of your personal goals." Sally Morgan

"Venus enters your sign with a brief to set romantic wrongs to rights. First, however, you may have to put things straight with an ex or set some clear boundaries." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’ve a generous spirit and your family appreciates everything you do. Choose ways to help your neighbours, as well as volunteering at a charity." Sally Morgan

"Recognising when you have the momentum is key to achieving an important goal. You could be flying high right now and, if not, ask yourself why. Courage always gets results." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Indulge in a new hobby. It’s a great time to ask your partner something you’ve been secretly thinking of for quite some time." Sally Morgan

"If you sense trouble in paradise or that someone is about to back out of a commitment, create a plan of action in case any of the maybes become realities." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"An evening out could be magical and there could be a surprise in store when your family discloses a hope they have for something." Sally Morgan

"This is a perfect time to make the ties that bind, and also to put love to the test. However, don’t push forward in the hopes it’s the right thing." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Invite your closest friends and family round to brighten up Mercury retrograde. You’ve realised who are the most important people in your life." Sally Morgan

"Timing is everything. You could be in the right place at the right time or making moves to secure your future happiness. Romance and relationships are currently in the spotlight." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Your incredible passion and creativity is taking center stage. Organize a small gathering where you can run some ideas by those you trust." Sally Morgan

"The way to the wedding is rarely smooth sailing, but with Jupiter in high profile upsets are soon forgotten. Good things can happen to you. It’s time you believed it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Looking for a new appliance? Research online, as this will enable you to not only find something suitable, but at a great price." Sally Morgan

"Let your optimism inspire others to bury the hatchet and leave their fears and old hurts behind them. It’s not mind over matter: it’s the power of Jupiter over Saturn." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Plan a decorating day. Ask a friend to help when it comes to colour co-ordination and style, as they have a great eye." Sally Morgan

"Even if you don’t feel like making an effort with certain people, it’ll do you good to try. Positive things are happening at root level, the harvest will be abundant." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A big family celebration’s approaching and you are ready to impress. Roll out the red carpet and pull out all of the stops!" Sally Morgan

"Getting rid of toxicity wherever it lurks is high on the cosmic agenda. Ask yourself, do you need that person, situation or habit if it’s not making you feel good?" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Your zone of publishing and education beckons while you’re influenced by Jupiter’s moons, encouraging possibilities and challenging existing ideas. High praise is coming." Sally Morgan