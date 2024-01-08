Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 8 January - 14 January 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for 8 January - 14 January 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 8 January - 14 January 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

"Slow down a little and spend some time on inner reflection. By embracing solitude and practising meditation you’ll be able to set clear, heart-centred intentions for the year ahead." Sally Trotman

"Have you just realised you’re not quite where you want to be? However this translates, a new horizon opens up, although you’re going to have to shed some baggage first." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

"Now that Jupiter, planet of luck and expansion, is moving forward in your sign again, it is a good time to prioritise networking and develop new, social connections. Enjoy yourself!" Sally Trotman

"It’s not too late to start a project you sidelined last year. You may have to do some heavy lifting, but in order to achieve results obstacles must be removed." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

"Have you been using your creative talents much recently? If not, now is the time to channel your unique gifts, explore new hobbies and express yourself in a meaningful way." Sally Trotman

"An error may have occurred before Christmas, which is only now coming to light. Someone dropped the ball, but a problem can be fixed. No point playing the blame game." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

"A homebody by nature, by focusing on your home and family this week you receive the all nurturing you desire. Your emotional wellbeing really blossoms from this connection and stability." Sally Trotman

"A lot will begin to change in the next two weeks, especially if you have a mid-July birthday. It is time you got behind your own happiness. Claim your power." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

"With Mercury in a fellow fire sign, communication is easy and flows. Don’t be afraid to get your point across with a little more force than usual, stand your ground." Sally Trotman

"New conditions on the work front are to be welcomed, even if they do cause you some inconvenience initially. The trick is keeping your eyes trained on the bigger picture." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

"Focus more on financial matters now. With Jupiter influencing you positively at this time, you can plan your financial future, seek new financial ventures and demonstrate your talents at work. " Sally Trotman

"It may be too soon to establish whether someone is not telling you the truth, but signs and signals should be checked out. Two and two do not make five!" Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

"When you prioritise yourself more, your relationships work out better. So, spend some time in quiet contemplation thinking about your most important needs and then go about getting these met." Sally Trotman

"A wait and see policy is better than launching into action with only half the story. Then again, if you know a deadline is approaching, it’s time to get moving." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

"By engaging in meaningful conversations and sharing your ideas with others you will attract new opportunities. Then, use your sharp perception to decide on what’s the best direction for you." Sally Trotman

"The reason you’re not getting answers is that other people do not yet have the information you’re seeking, so cannot help. Keep monitoring the situation without piling on the pressure." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

"With Venus still in Sagittarius, love is on your mind. Perhaps you need to make peace with the past or start something new. Whatever chimes, take action to move forward." Sally Trotman

"It’s a mystery, so put on your Sherlock Holmes deerstalker. Once you’ve eliminated the impossible, then you can be sure whatever remains, however improbable it seems, must be the truth!" Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

"The New Moon in your sign this month brings a fresh start. With Mars, planet of action, also around, bravely begin something new that will last you the year through." Sally Trotman

"A situation is reaching a crunch point. So, rather than waiting to see who will blink first, get your ducks in a row and make the opening move on Thursday." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

"With the Sun currently in an earth sign, this helps you focus on your finances. Create a budget for the year, and a financial forecast to keep you on track." Sally Trotman

"If you’re feeling left out or in doubt about the future of an endeavour, by 20 Jan the Sun will be in your sign, putting you in a strong position." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

"By focusing on your emotional wellbeing you will feel much more balanced and, in turn, have more energy for the things you want to do this year. Prioritise this now." Sally Trotman