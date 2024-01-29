Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 29 January - 4 February 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for 29 January - 4 February 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 29 January - 4 February 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You may be finding it challenging to balance your most important needs with the needs of those close to you. If so, consider how you can communicate your desires better." Sally Trotman

"Three things come not back: the spent arrow, the spoken word and the lost opportunity. Food for thought in this fast-moving astro-scape. Take a moment. You won’t regret it." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You’re grounded and practical in your approach to life. Now more than ever it’s important to tap into these strengths to create a clear plan for the months to come." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes, you just have to zip it! There will be a time when you can say what you think about someone’s actions, but, for now, keep your thoughts to yourself." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Focus on nurturing yourself. Your mind is very active, which can be tiring for your physical body, so find a way to calm your mind and you’ll feel more energised." Sally Trotman

"You may feel like getting away from it all, but it’s time to stay where you are, whether in terms of places or positions, on certain matters. More will emerge." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Naturally sensitive and intuitive, make sure you listen to your inner guidance this week, and pay particularly close attention to gut feelings around a work situation that’s been troubling you." Sally Trotman

"If only other people would be more reasonable. There you are trying to please everyone and managing to please no one. Put the onus on others to make a decision." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Your life purpose is creating a change of direction in your career. The Full Moon in your sign at the end of December helps you find a new way forward." Sally Trotman

"You can’t predict someone’s response at this time. You may believe you’re going to get a resounding no, instead, it’s a big fat yes! And, possibly, the other way round…" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Sometimes you err on the side of caution and stick with what you know. Now is the time to leave your comfort zone. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at the outcome." Sally Trotman

"There could be rumours of change, but, until you know for sure, don’t buy into them. Only half of what you’re hearing is correct, and it’s the other half that matters." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You’re a great listener and good at guiding others to make valuable changes because you can see every side of a situation. You’ll be called on to use this skill." Sally Trotman

"Never underestimate the advantages of the surprise move. You’re in charge. So, stop dithering. You know what you want. Now’s the time to find out if it can be yours." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in Scorpio this week gives you clarity. If you‘ve been feeling indecisive about what to do next, especially regarding love, know that the answers will come to you." Sally Trotman

"It’s time to ruffle some feathers, set the cat among the pigeons. Until you test a situation, you can’t know if it’s built of the right stuff. Trust your gut." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"When you’re clear about what you want the universe lines up to give you exactly this. So, set clear intentions this month and trust that what you desire will manifest." Sally Trotman

"The reason you’re not getting what you truly deserve is that somewhere, deep down, you doubt yourself. There’s so much truth in the saying: fake it till you make it." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in your sign this week giving you the energy, motivation and confidence to make a new start in a key area of your life." Sally Trotman

"With Venus and Mars in Capricorn, affairs of the heart are in good hands. It’s your choice to make the approach, and it should be bold. Faint hearts never won." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Sun in your sign is helping you create a clear vision for the year ahead. Set three goals for the coming month that are in line with your aspirations." Sally Trotman

"Has the earth moved yet? With Pluto newly arrived in Aquarius, the tectonic plates of life are beginning to open up new territory. However this plays out, there’s no going back." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You will need to summon some courage to stand up for your beliefs and say what you really mean. Draw on all your experience and wisdom to convey your truth." Sally Trotman