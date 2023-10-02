Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 2 October - 8 October 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 2 October - 8 October 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The beginning of the month brings a fresh perspective on your career direction. Go with the changes you would like to make and know that you are more than capable." Sally Trotman

"Mistakes and missteps could turn out to be providential. Nevertheless, keep your eye on the ball and don’t take anything on trust. Some people don’t know what they’re talking about." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you have been feeling a little tired lately, know that Jupiter retrograding through your sign is slowing you down a bit. Enjoy the rest and make time to reflect." Sally Trotman

"Romance comes in many forms, its purpose always to take us out of ourselves. Enjoy being swept off your feet and visiting fairyland, but wear a sensible pair of shoes." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Mercury currently in an air sign, you may be having some great ideas! Take action on each one to see what will work for you in the long run." Sally Trotman

"It will be difficult to separate fact from fiction. So, before you leap to a conclusion, do your research. Sometimes what you see is what you get, but not always." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Sometimes we have to sit back and let go. Now is one of those times. Find a way to surrender an old problem and you will feel so much lighter." Sally Trotman

"Whatever the real weather, it’s foggy in astrologyland. Getting from A to B, whether in terms of travel or a meeting of hearts and minds, is going to be challenging." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Your family is very important to you being a loyal, fixed sign. Change can be challenging. Try to embrace a new way of looking at things to create more peace." Sally Trotman

"Two and two should add up to four, but maybe not this week. Situations seem to be one thing yet they are quite another. Go carefully and ask questions. Continually." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Practical and grounded, you are able to see plans through to the end. You will need some extra patience and focus over the coming week to achieve an important objective." Sally Trotman

"There are good times to have meaningful discussions and bad times to have them, and this is one of the latter. Misunderstandings are likely, so leave things floating for now." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Mercury, the planet which rules communication, is now in your sign, which makes this the perfect time to diplomatically discuss a very delicate topic and to find a harmonious solution." Sally Trotman

"Mars in your sign is the reason you’re on the attack or, at least, revving up. However, this isn’t the best time to head into a battle. Watch and wait." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re creative and insightful, with a strong imagination. If you’re at a crossroads and wondering which path to take, visualise the outcome you desire and then follow your inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"There are reasons why people are behaving strangely, but you are unlikely to find out why until later in October. So, focus on what you know, not what you don’t." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You are an independent person and prefer to get on with things by yourself. However, it is now time to be bold and ask for the help that you need." Sally Trotman

"Doubts and fears serve no purpose at the moment. Until you have solid evidence that something is the way you think it is, there’s no point getting ahead of yourself." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"If you are finding a particular relationship difficult, try to see the positive attributes of this person. By shifting your thoughts away from the negative your connection will improve tenfold." Sally Trotman

"Go with the flow. Plans and schedules may have to be adjusted, but in most instances this is to your advantage. If you’re travelling, expect to take the pretty route." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"It’s time to move forward with an idea that keeps coming back to you! Focus on the result you would like and take inspired action with faith. You've got this!" Sally Trotman

"Obey your instincts. If it doesn’t look right, there is likely something wrong and you need to establish what it is and why you’re experiencing doubts. A stitch in time…" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You can visualise your way to success by thinking about exactly what you would like to happen. See the outcome in your mind’s eye and know that this is manifesting!" Sally Trotman