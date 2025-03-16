Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 17th - 23rd March 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 17th - 23rd March 2025 , from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 17th - 23rd March 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With the Sun, Venus and Mercury in your sign until 24 March, you can make bold moves. Be brave and go for exactly what you want. The sky’s the limit." Sally Trotman

"It may feel like a mystery, but it’s not. Once you start connecting the dots, you’ll see exactly why something has happened. You’ll also see that it has some advantages." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the Sun now in a Fire sign, you’ll feel motivated to take decisive action. If in doubt, follow your heart and let your passion and enthusiasm lead the way." Sally Trotman

"Spring is in the air. It’s time to let more romance into your life. That feeling you’re getting from a certain person is genuine. Drop a hint and see what happens." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"As Jupiter moves through the last few degrees of your sign, you feel more able to express your innermost feelings to someone close. Both of you benefit from this sharing." Sally Trotman

"The more pressure you place on yourself to make a decision, the more confused you’ll become. So, focus on other things and the answer will suddenly pop into your head." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"As a sensitive soul, you pick up on other people’s energy. Make time for a long soak in a salt bath or take a walk by water to rejuvenate yourself." Sally Trotman

"It’s easy to get lost in an astro-climate like this, so leave plenty of time for journeys and if you don’t understand something, then keep asking questions until you do." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’re generous and kind hearted, but someone’s taken advantage of you recently. Step back and consider what you are willing to give and where you need to draw the line." Sally Trotman

"You’re picking up correct signs and signals but it’s too early to act on them. Do more research and when you have all your ducks in a row, head into action." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Your busy mind can tire you out. If this is the case right now, then make space to walk in nature, cook something delicious or spend time with a friend." Sally Trotman

"The reason someone is being evasive is because they do not know what to do. There’s no point pressing them for an answer. All will be revealed around 29 March." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You easily fall out of kilter by over-analysing life choices. If you find yourself at a crossroads, take a moment to pause, meditate on the decision, then take action." Sally Trotman

"Dreams are made of this. Whatever else is on your agenda, make love and romance a priority. Seizing the moment will not be regretted. Looking for a better time, will." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re a loyal and observant person, for this reason those close to you ask for advice in times of need. Honour your sensitivity and know your intuition is on point." Sally Trotman

"Some people have no idea what they’re actually doing, so they will appear to agree and then start fact-checking. Going blindly into a situation will end badly. Knowledge is power." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon in Sagittarius on 21 March gives you the opportunity to look more deeply into a subject that fascinates you. Who knows where this new hobby may take you." Sally Trotman

"There’s a chance you’ve forgotten something. Perhaps it’s someone’s birthday or a task that needs to be done. Take a moment to review and reflect. It could be a game-changer." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On 23 March, the Moon makes its monthly return to your sign. This gives you the perfect opportunity to set new goals for the coming month with confidence and clarity." Sally Trotman

"There’s a reason for that nagging feeling at the back of your mind. Something’s going on under the radar and needs to be addressed. It could be very good news." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are full of faith and optimism, and with good reason. With Pluto in Aquarius, you feel able to take on the world. Keep focused on what you truly desire." Sally Trotman

"No one has all the answers and some people are downright wrong. Take time to investigate a matter more deeply and you may be surprised what you come up with." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"As the North Node is in your sign all year, this gives you the chance to find fresh ways of using your creativity. Express yourself through dance, song and art." Sally Trotman