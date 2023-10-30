Bi-weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 30 October - 12 November 2023

Read your bi-weekly horoscope for 30 October - 12 November 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our special edition bi-weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next 14 days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Special edition bi-weekly horoscope for 30 October - 12 November 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You are now overcoming previous difficulties with a newfound strength. Give yourself praise for how you have handled challenges recently, and know that there is a much smoother path ahead. " Sally Trotman

"No need to get spooked by your Halloween stars. There are clear indications you are on an upward trend. Invest in your talents. Set your price and your goals high." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Home and family are important to you. The Full Moon in your sign at the end of last month highlighted this area of your life. You know where your loyalty lies." Sally Trotman

"The weekend of 3 November is all about fireworks. Not only those that light up the night sky, but events that inspire change, the impressive kind. Get ready to sparkle." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"A sudden change has made you rethink your priorities. You will know, by moving towards what brings you a feeling of peace, that you are headed in the right direction." Sally Trotman

"Dreams are made of this. Or not, as the case may be. Neptune and Saturn work together to bring a dream into reality or reveal where you’ve had unrealistic hopes." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Naturally intuitive, you sense who and what is good for you. Listen to this inner guidance, as it will help you to make choices that are for your highest good." Sally Trotman

"Life’s what you make it, and this is a time to focus on activities that increase your heartbeat. Aside from a workout, romance could be sparked at a social event." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Strong-minded and determined!, when you put your mind to it you are capable of doing anything you want. Decide what you want now, believe in yourself and go for it!" Sally Trotman

"Push has come to shove. Compromises you have made will no longer support the yearnings and ambitions you have. Events over the next two weeks help you see the light." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"While it might not be in your nature to, it’s time to rest. It’s important for you to relax, then you’ll return to your daily routine with a fresh perspective" Sally Trotman

"Don’t be disappointed if the results you get don’t quite equal the effort and hopes you’ve had. There are lessons to be learned here and, given time, you’ll be successful." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With Venus in your sign, opportunities in the areas of finance and romance may present themselves. So, embrace these and know you are more than capable of handling the changes." Sally Trotman

"An investment pays off. Whether we’re talking time, money or hard work, you should reap the rewards very soon. Even a small increase is a sign of improvements to come." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Mars in your sign gives you courage, confidence and energy to get things done. Make the most of this month-long transit and act on ideas you’ve had for some time." Sally Trotman

"Life is exciting or unsettling. Or maybe both, but to take advantage of these groundbreaking stars you’ll need to do some moving and shaking on your own. So, be fearless." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With Mercury currently in your sign you may feel like saying what’s on your mind. Use your direct communication to ask for what you need and know anything is possible." Sally Trotman

"If you’re feeling foggy, blame your stars. Neptune has you by the tail, meaning you need to be patient with yourself, don’t assume what you see is what you’ll get." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Determined and sometimes stubborn, neither are bad traits when used in pursuit of something important to you. Focus on what you really want and have the courage to see it through." Sally Trotman

"There are no guarantees in life, so you might as well jump in with both feet. Especially where a love affair is concerned, a faint heart never got anyone anywhere." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A glass half full person, you elevate those around you, so don’t let others bring you down with their negativity. Keep fear at bay by trusting yourself and the plan." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve put in the work, you should be more than happy with the outcome. In general, the theme of things coming together in time is playing long and loud." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You can now strike a balance between your spirituality and practical, daily tasks. By being present and grateful you will bring a spiritual element to things. So, practise this approach." Sally Trotman