Understated little things that will bring joy to your every day
From making a fancy coffee to playing your favourite song, these little moments of joy will instantly brighten your day
It may be cliché, but it's undeniably true: sometimes the smallest moments can bring the biggest joy to our day-to-day lives.
Whether it's catching up with an old friend, treating yourself to a barista-style coffee at home or adding extra bubbles to your bath after a long day, these small moments might not be the most memorable ones, nor the ones that we'll remember long term, but they will make your every day that little bit better.
Here, we celebrate these small mood-boosting moments, most of which essentially relate to giving yourself little treats, building human connections and embracing mindfulness.
Small things to bring joy to your every day
Savour that first coffee of the day
Is there anything better than that first sip of coffee in the morning? But you wouldn’t be alone if you often rush to get that first caffeine hit, drinking it as you get ready or hurriedly before you start your day.
If you can, take time to enjoy it more mindfully. Hold it in both hands, feel the heat, smell the aromas, and really take in the flavour. Equally, if you have a coffee machine, take time to enjoy the process of brewing your coffee.
You can also use this time to reflect on the day and what you want to achieve from it.
Call a loved one
Pick up the phone and give a close family member or friend a quick bell. Even if you don’t feel like chatting initially, speaking to a loved one is an instant mood booster - especially if you don’t live nearby.
Pay someone a compliment
It feels good to receive compliments but sometimes it can feel even better to give them, so make time in your day to pay someone a compliment - whether it’s on their outfit, their hair, or if they’ve done something particularly well at work.
Giving compliments builds stronger social bonds but they can also help you feel more optimistic, seeing the good in everything. Plus, you’ll make the recipient feel valued - so it’s a win-win.
Take a long bath (with extra bubbles)
Draw a long bath with your favourite oils and allow yourself time to soak in it. Admittedly, this isn’t a ‘quick’ thing that will spark joy, but there’s something so meditative about a hot bath, and the simple process of easing yourself into the warm water is a joy in itself. For an added dose of happiness, add extra bubbles to your bath.
Enjoy your favourite snack
Treating yourself to your favourite snack is an instant joy booster. Whether it’s a specific brand of chocolate that you love or a childhood snack you haven’t had for ages, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy. It's all about the small treats.
Make your bed in the morning
Granted, making your bed might not bring much joy - but returning to your freshly made bed after a long day? Definitely joy-inducing. Even better if you change the sheets.
Listen to the sound of rain
The feeling of being at home, all wrapped up and cosy while it rains outside is sadly an all-too-familiar one for many of us living in climates with inclement weather where it rains all year round.
Try to enjoy this sensation when you can though, listening to the patter of the raindrops against your window. You can also use a white noise machine to replicate this sound - ideal for helping you fall into a restful sleep.
Spray your favourite perfume
Even if you’re working from home and not going anywhere special, a skoosh of your favourite perfume can be an instant mood booster. Per Harvard Medicine, studies have found that when compared with memories triggered by other senses, odour-evoked memories tend to be more emotional and more likely to extend back earlier in one’s life. The sensory impact of fragrance is profound, firing up intense emotions in a way that few other sensory cues can.
Light the fire - and listen to it
Admittedly, this will only be possible if you have a woodburning stove (though many electric fires replicate the same effect) light the fire and listen to the flames crackling away. If you don't have a fire, dim the lights, light some candles and put on a 'fireplace sounds' video on YouTube (there are lots). It might not have the same effect exactly, but trust us, the cosy sounds and soothing ambience are instant mood-boosters.
Enjoy 'golden hour'
Whether your home gets sunlight at sunset or sunrise, then take a moment to really bask in the sunshine during golden hour (the first hour after sunset or the hour before sunrise). Grab a coffee, a notepad or your book and try to enjoy this time mindfully - if you can. Even better, try to get outside to enjoy the sunrise or sunset!
Get into nature
Nature offers so many elements that bring instant joy - birds chirping away, waves crashing against the beach, and the sensation of stepping on crunchy leaves in autumn.
Try to get outside every day to experience some of these wonders. Whether it’s spending time in your garden or walking to a local park, field or lake, take time to get outside and enjoy these small, magical moments from Mother Earth.
Make a fancy drink
Whether you want to craft your favourite coffee order at home, complete with syrups and foamed milk, or want to mix up a fancy cocktail or soft drink with unusual ingredients, making a fancy drink at home is an instant mood booster.
It doesn't have to be anything particularly involved if you're short on time - some fancy ice and garnishes will make your drink feel extra special.
Buy fresh flowers
Countless studies have shown that fresh flowers can reduce stress, alleviate anxiety and also boost your mood. And there’s no need to wait for someone else to buy them for you! Treat yourself to a bouquet - even if it’s a small bunch of daffodils at the supermarket. Instant mood booster.
Have a ‘picky bits’ dinner
Treating yourself to your favourite dinner is an instant joy-booster, but there’s also something quite indulgent (and easy) about putting together a meze spread - or as we like to call it, ‘a picky bits’ dinner. Think olives, houmous, small pastries, meats, cheeses - whatever you like.
Meditate
Taking some time to stop for a moment to pause, breathe and reset will release worries, easing anxiety and stress - and what could be more joyful than that? You don’t need to overthink it either - if the practice is new to you, just carve out 20 minutes when you can and look up guided meditations on YouTube, or download a meditation app.
Read a book
There’s nothing quite like losing yourself in a great book, letting your imagination roam free, transporting you to far-off places.
If you don’t think you have time in your daily routine to read, we’d propose that you probably do.
Avoid taking your phone to bed, take a book on your commute, or stop Netflix rolling into the third episode of that show you’ve been binge-watching. Of course, reading will only bring joy to you if you genuinely like reading - so there’s no need to force it.
Tend to your houseplants
Caring for your houseplants will boost your mood and reduce stress. Not only can you see a tangible effect when they thrive, but it’s a way to engage with nature daily - even if you live in a city.
Practice gratitude
Taking a few minutes to record (or think about) everything you have to be grateful for is an excellent grounding exercise but it will also really help you appreciate everything that you have - a great joy-boosting practice!
Try a new recipe
Stuck in a cooking rut and always turning to the same recipes? There’s nothing wrong with that and there’s no need to reinvent the wheel if you know what you like. But taking time to make something new can not only expand your repertoire and result in a delicious meal - plus, the process can be incredibly mindful.
Consider going old school and consulting a recipe book to avoid scrolling through scores of recipes online and getting distracted.
Pull on some cosy socks
Is there anything better than putting on a pair of fluffy, warm socks - especially in winter? Only if they’re new. Sadly we can’t recreate that ‘new’ socks or tights feel every day, so instead pull on your favourite bed socks. Instant joy!
Play your favourite song - or one that carries happy memories
There’s joy in discovering new music but sometimes listening to an old favourite is all you need, transporting you to a specific time and place in your life. Not only that, per the British Psychological Society, studies have shown music can help improve memory recall in people with Alzheimer’s disease and have pain-relieving effects after surgery.
Watch a good film
Put your phone on silent and give your undivided attention to a good film. It can be a classic you’ve always meant to get around to or a new movie that’s caught your eye on a streaming service. Enhance the experience by making popcorn, getting in some snacks and slipping into your pyjamas.
Get into your pyjamas early (or stay in them all day)
Sure, getting dressed up is fun but sometimes just staying in loungewear all day is even better. If you can’t do that, get into your jammies early - even better if you’ve been outside in the elements all day.
Exercise - even if it’s just for ten minutes
No matter how busy or stressful your day is, doing a quick burst of exercise can get those endorphins going, boosting your mood in the process - whether it's doing quick core exercises or doing starjumps between calls.
If doing 50 sit-ups doesn’t spark much joy for you, try to incorporate exercises into your routine that you genuinely enjoy - whether it’s going on a lunchtime walk or a quick dip when you can.
Smile at a stranger
We don’t suggest smiling at everyone you pass by, but smiling at a stranger - whether it be a shop assistant, bartender or someone you encounter on your commute - can create a fleeting moment of connection and spark joy. After all, smiling is contagious!
Put on a face mask
An easy bit of self-care that still feels quite indulgent, taking off your make-up, deep cleansing and putting on a face mask after a long day will bring an instant snap of joy to you. Go a step further, and dust out the face sauna for an easy spa-like experience from the comfort of your living room.
Paint your nails
If you’re not a regular at the salon but like the look of freshly polished talons, then paint your nails at home and take time to really learn the technique. Not only is this mindful but every time you look at them you’ll feel a flash of joy. Even better if you go for mood-boosting colours or dip into the latest nail trends.
Light a candle
Whether you’re working at home during the day or want to create a cosy glow in your living room at nighttime, lighting up a candle will instantly create a joyful ambience, also scenting your home.
Spend ten minutes doing tasks you've been avoiding
The idea of this might not bring joy, but breaking your to-do list down to small, manageable tasks will prevent them from piling up and ease your stress levels. Plus, you’ll feel a small sense of accomplishment when you do them - very joyful!
Go to bed an hour earlier (or wake up early)
Try to set your alarm a little earlier to pave the way for a more productive morning. If you’re already an early riser, then think about going to bed a little bit earlier to get an extra few hours of kip. There's no shame in an early night!
Do something nice for someone else
Doing a small act of kindness every day can really make someone else’s day and instantly bring you joy. It can be something small like just asking how someone is or opening a door to them or something more involved like asking a neighbour if they need help.
Do a quick declutter
Decluttering your home can have a huge impact on your mental health and having a clear, uncluttered bedroom or living room will mean you have spaces you can truly relax in. But on a micro level, taking a few minutes every day to declutter will help you have a more organised space, and you’ll feel a little bump of achievement.
