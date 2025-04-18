Small acts of kindness to brighten someone's day

"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."

...so said Greek fabulist and storyteller Aesop, in a quote that's widely used to this day - perhaps even a little overused. However, this adage has stood the test of time because it's undeniably true. Doing kind acts not only serves others, but also yourself.

There are stats to back that up, too, and according to a 2020 study by the Mental Health Foundation, 63% of adults agreed that when other people are kind to them, it has a positive impact on their mental health. The same proportion agreed that being kind to others has a positive impact on their mental health.

Here, we suggest small acts of kindness that you can easily incorporate into your everyday day with some requiring very minimal effort, just a concerted effort to be kinder.

Small acts of kindness to try today

Smile!

We're not suggesting you walk around grinning from ear to ear all day, but a genuine smile can spark a positive chain reaction - whether it's to someone who serves you at a shop or just a person you catch eye contact with on the train. You don't know what sort of day someone is having, so a brief, positive interaction can really make a difference.

Pay it forward

Whether it's buying a homeless person a coffee, taking part in a formal 'pay it forward' scheme, or even just treating a friend, if you can afford to pay for someone else's drink, this is an easy act of kindness that they're sure to appreciate.

Send a gift to a friend

Who doesn’t love a gift? Especially if it’s unexpected. This can be something as small as a sweet snack from the canteen or a bunch of flowers delivered to someone who’s having a hard time.

Offer to help a neighbour

The level of help you can offer will likely depend on your circumstances, depending on how close you are to your neighbours and whether or not they actually need help. For example, if they have a dog, you could offer to help walk it next time you speak to them, or if they struggle with mobility, consider asking them if they need a hand with their groceries.

Don’t know your neighbours? Make an attempt to change that, whether it’s posting in your local neighbourhood WhatsApp group or setting one up.

Leave a bigger tip (if you can)

If you can afford it and are happy with the level of service, leave a bigger tip! Double-check that the server will keep it first, as some salons, bars and restaurants keep or pool the tips.

Say 'how are you?'

Whether it’s the receptionist, barista, security guard or person serving you at the supermarket, saying hi and asking them how they are is a small but easy way to build connection. Working with the public can be tough and people can be rude - so a positive interaction is always welcomed.

Compliment a stranger (or someone you don't know well)

We admit this one can feel daunting, and it has to feel natural so that it genuinely feels complimentary rather than creepy, but if you love someone’s outfit, tell them! Avoid being hyperbolic or over the top, you must come across as genuine.

Alternatively, compliment a colleague you don't know super well - not only will you make their day, but it will help establish a positive work relationship.

Make a colleague a hot drink

Even if tea rounds aren’t a thing in your office, offer to make your colleague a hot drink. Especially if they’re extra stressed, this will always be appreciated. As a bonus, they’ll probably sort you out next time.

Write a review of a local business

Reviews are so important for local businesses, and one bad review can pull down their overall rating instantly. So, if you genuinely rate them, let other people know about it by writing a positive review on Google or TripAdvisor. It will take you less than five minutes and could make a big difference to them.

Hold a door open

Hold a door open for the next person. It’s simple, easy and is really something you should do all the time (though in the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, so many of us don’t).

Donate to your local food bank

Getting some groceries at the supermarket? If you can afford it, also get a few extras for your local food bank. Most big supermarket chains have a drop-off space where you can donate items. Pasta, rice, pasta sauces, tinned meat, oats, cereal, tea, and coffee will normally be welcome. Check about fresh produce, as this would need to be picked up fairly promptly, which isn’t something all supermarkets offer.

Show your appreciation

How often do you tell the people around you how much they mean to you, or how appreciative you are of them? These things are often unsaid, but telling someone how much they mean to you is a simple act of kindness that goes a long way. It doesn’t have to be someone you know and love either - showing appreciation of your colleagues or someone who’s helped you out is also important.

Engage with homeless people

Unfortunately, many of us come across homeless people every day and people in dire need of help. So much so that we become accustomed to just walking on and giving a blanket response of ‘no’ when people ask for help. Try to look at the person, not only to pay respect but to see how vulnerable they are, donate when you can, and give a smile where you can’t.

Got some extra free time? Consider volunteering at a local soup kitchen or a community-run programme that helps feed people on the streets.

Offer to help a colleague

Most people struggle with their workload at some point, and it’s sometimes tricky to ask for help. If you have extra time to spare, see if your colleagues need a hand with any of their projects.

Reach out to someone you know who is having a hard time

We all lead busy lives, and it can be hard (or, honestly, sometimes quite draining) keeping up with people who are having a difficult time. But we don’t always know when someone is at breaking point, so take time to drop a quick message. It can be a light-hearted check-in or an offer to listen to them; it all depends on their needs.

Say good morning

The easiest act of kindness is simply greeting someone and making eye contact. Whether it’s the receptionist at your work or a neighbour, instead of just smiling at them, wish them a good morning.

Donate old clothes

Decluttering has so many benefits. Not only will you open up more space in your wardrobe, but by donating your clothes, you’ll give them a new lease of life. You know the saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”? It’s true!

Just avoid donating actual trash and only give away clothes that are in good condition. If they’re worse for wear, recycle them instead.

Send a postcard or letter

When was the last time you sent (or received) a handwritten letter? Pop a postcard in the post to a loved one, not only will it surprise them, but it will make their day.

Leave your book behind

Just finished a great book? Leave it behind for someone else to read! Many workplaces or community spaces have book exchanges where you can leave a book behind and pick another one up, or you can simply give it to a friend (and come to peace with the fact that you’ll never see it again).

Make someone laugh

Laughing is contagious, so not only will this cheer the other person up, but it will have a positive impact on you too!

Cook a meal for a loved one

Who doesn’t love a home-cooked meal? Offer to cook for a family member or loved one - a bonus if you cook their favourite meal. And extra kudos if you do the dishes too.

Learn everyone's name

Learning (and using) someone’s name shows respect while creating a personal connection. Do you get served by the same person every time you go to the supermarket? Look at their name tag and greet them by name! New person at work or at a group you attend regularly? Ask their name and ensure you remember it.

Give blood

It’s admittedly not something you can do on the spot, but if you want to commit to one simple act of kindness today, sign up to give blood. It’s easy, safe, and can make a huge difference to someone’s life.

Do something good anonymously

It’s nice to get credit and thanks for kind acts, but if you want to be truly altruistic, do a good deed that no one will know comes from you. Whether it’s an anonymous donation or something else, not all kind acts should come with fanfare.

Volunteer

Sign up to volunteer for a cause that’s close to your heart. This could be helping out with a local community group, lending some time to a befriending service, or even just volunteering to help people out at work.

Praise a colleague publicly

Praise a colleague’s work - not only to them but in front of the team. This can be an email calling out their brilliant work, or if they’re very junior or on probation, tell their manager how great they’ve been. Be specific in your feedback, whether you’re praising their contribution to a particular project or something they worked on directly.

Be kind to yourself

Many of us are far harder on ourselves than we are on other people, so it’s important to also be kind to yourself. Try to replace negative self-talk with more encouraging words. Change statements like “I always mess up” to “If I mess up, I will learn from it.”

Give up your seat for someone who needs it

Many of us avoid making eye contact on the train, bus or tube, meaning we’re not always alert to people who might need our seat. Try to always look up and offer your seat when it’s needed by an elderly, ill or pregnant person. Not sure? There’s no harm in standing up and subtly moving towards the door to allow them to take the seat if they need it, without making a big deal about it.

Pick up litter

This can be as involved as you want, but either way, picking up litter is a kind move for the planet. You can sign up to a local organisation and take part in a beach clean or co-ordinated clean up, stick on some rubber gloves and spend an hour picking up litter locally, or you can just make a concerted effort to pick up other people’s litter when you see it.

Offer to help with chores

No one likes doing chores, which is why an offer of help is always going to be appreciated. If you already carry the lion’s share of domestic chores at home, we’re not suggesting you take on more, but consider offering a friend, neighbour or family member a helping hand. It can be as simple as doing the dishes when they cook for you, or helping them with their garden.

Shop local

Need a pint of milk or some vegetables? If you can buy them locally from an independent business instead of a large supermarket chain, do! You'll be helping a local business, but the quality will often be better too.

Bake for your colleagues

Bake (or buy) some sweet treats for your colleagues. If you’re a good baker, making a cake or some biscuits will be extra appreciated, as they’ll know the time and effort that went into it. Not a baker? No judgement here - simply hit the store.