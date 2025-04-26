You only need 2 simple habits to boost exercise motivation - and they don't cost any money, a new study reveals

We know that exercise has so many benefits for our health - from boosting fitness and lowering our risk of cardiovascular disease to warding off anxiety and depression. However, it's not always easy to dig up the energy to go to the gym, head out on a run, or get 10,000 steps in.

A new study on exercise motivation may have the answer for those struggling to stay dedicated to a routine, after finding that participants were more committed to exercise after monitoring their steps via a walking app and engaging in some mindfulness practices.

The benefits of using a fitness tracker have been well recorded, but this research is the first to study the combined role of digital intervention and mindfulness training on behaviour change.

All the participants in the study, led by the University of Bath, were English adults not meeting the recommended activity levels. This is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, per the NHS.

The study participants were asked to aim for 8,000 steps a day using a basic step tracker for 30 days. Half of them were also asked to follow a mindfulness routine via another app, which involved short practices focused on body awareness, movement, and exercise.

Overall, the half that tracked their steps and engaged in mindfulness practices were found to have higher activity levels than those who only tracked their steps, by 76 minutes.

However, both groups started exercising more, so even simply counting your steps has been shown to boost exercise motivation.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The participants who tracked their steps and followed the mindfulness practices also reported a significantly "stronger" intention to keep up their exercise routine.

"Even short-term mindfulness training combined with step-tracking can make people want to move more, which could have lasting benefits,” said Dr Masha Remskar, the lead researcher from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath.

“Helping people build that internal drive towards behaviour is essential - especially at a time when many people are struggling to stay active.”

The study didn't reveal what type of exercise the two habits motivated participants to do, but tracking your way to at least 8,000 steps could certainly be the push many of us need to head out on an early morning walk or try and get 10,000 steps in at home.

The combination of mindfulness training and counting steps motivated individuals the most, with participants doing over an hour's more exercise than those who just counted their steps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to track your steps for exercise motivation

There's plenty of benefit to getting kitted out with a fitness tracker (like one of the best Fitbits), but the good news is, you don't need them to boost your exercise motivation, according to the study. In 2025, many apps you need to count your steps are either free to download or already installed on your phone.

As woman&home's digital health editor, I'd recommend the StepsApp Pedometer, which is completely free to use if you just want to track your steps, though it does have a paid-for option for more features.

Mindfulness apps to download

One of the best meditation apps can help boost your exercise motivation, the study reveals. While the research doesn't reveal which mindfulness training the participants did specifically, there are plenty out there that you can download for free.

Here are a few of my favourites: