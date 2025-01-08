Simple things you can change in your home right now to reduce stress

Life can often feel overwhelming, with stress piling up faster than we can manage - be it from work, social duties or family demands - it all takes its toll.

However, small, simple, but purposeful tasks like decluttering, refreshing, and organising, can work wonders for your mental well-being.

Think of it as not just changing or tidying your home - but also changing and tidying your mind, by creating a sanctuary where you can recharge, breathe deeply, and feel at peace, even amidst life’s chaos. Start small and you’ll soon benefit from the difference!

Simple ways to transform your home and reduce stress instantly

Light some candles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Light it up! Whether with candles, incense sticks, a wax melt burner, or a scented air diffuser, swaddle your space with calming or invigorating scents to suit your mood, easing stress and inviting relaxation.

While soothing scents like vanilla and lavender calm, invigorating notes like neroli and bergamot can energise. What's more, the soft flicker of candlelight or the steady stream of steam from a diffuser further enhances the ambience, soothing the mind and promoting tranquillity.

Dark Amber & Vanilla Scented Candle | £10 at Marks and Spencer With a pleasing mix of lavender, amber, cloves and vanilla notes, this happily affordable candle from M&S is one of the woman&home team's favourite cold-weather candles, thanks to its warming notes, long burn time and sleek, smoky-effect jar.

Throw open some windows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throw open your windows and let the fresh air invigorate you from the inside out! Fresh air not only rejuvenates and promotes well-being, but also boosts mood. What’s more, natural light is essential for boosting serotonin, which helps regulate your body clock and ensures you sleep well at night.

To enhance the ambience, consider cleaning your windows! You can combine a mixture of white vinegar and lemon in a spray bottle, then simply spritz, wipe and wait for the glow.

Donate mismatched mugs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a whimsical novelty mug or a fun, festive teacup? However, when your collection starts resembling a charity shop more than a chic, curated display, it might be time to streamline. Sorting out your mug selection not only declutters your space but also reduces visual stress, creating a more organised and pleasing environment. You don’t need uniformity in size and shape, so why not consider selecting a favourite colour and finding mugs in various shades of it, or choosing a consistent design in a spectrum of colours to add style without the clutter?

What’s more, this subtle tidy-up can also help to simplify your daily decisions, reducing stress even more - making your morning coffee ritual a true moment of calm.

Change your bed linen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahh the scent of clean linen! Is there anything better? Candle consumers certainly don't think so. But there's science behind the appeal, as the scent of clean linen is proven to do wonders for the brain, as it instantly triggers a calming effect, as the aroma evokes memories of cleanliness and order. This is because the pleasant smell sets off a release of serotonin, enhancing mood and reducing stress by lowering cortisol levels. Just the ticket for welcoming relaxation and creating a sense of well-being.

Complete those odd jobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you have a to-do list as long as your arm, or worse, are you turning a blind eye to all the odd jobs you know you have piling up around you? Well if you want to lower your stress levels then get to it!

First of all - finishing tasks provides a sense of accomplishment which boosts self-esteem and counters feelings of stress. Secondly, engaging in different activities offers a distraction from stress-inducing thoughts, plus many odd jobs involve physical work, which increases endorphin production, the body’s natural mood elevators. Furthermore, taking control of your household tasks is a step towards gaining a sense of control over your environment - perfect for offering stability in chaotic times. Finally, these types of tasks often require focus and present-mindedness, which promote a state of mindfulness that can dramatically improve overall mental health. Even if you just complete one odd job a day - you'll soon notice the difference in your mood.

Break out the label maker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a label maker?! There are so many reasons why a label maker can be a surprisingly powerful tool for anyone dealing with stress. Firstly the little machine helps foster a sense of order and clarity, as you begin to organise your spaces efficiently, turning chaotic environments into havens of tranquillity. Secondly, the simple act of labelling alone can save precious time and diminish daily frustrations caused by misplaced items. What’s more, controlling your environment by clearly marking where everything belongs can really give you a psychological lift, and even the act of creating labels can be fun, which encourages mindfulness, in turn diverting attention from stressors and offering a mental reprieve from anything and everything that’s bothering you.

Whether it’s labelling the many boxes of Christmas decorations in the loft or labelling jars and containers in a fantastically well-organised pantry - the label maker is an essential ally in managing stress.

Spring clean your home whatever the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t wait for the spring to do a deep clean - getting rid of dirt and ushering in shine can be a powerful antidote to stress any time of year. Science shows that clutter and mess trigger cortisol, the stress hormone, while organised, clean spaces promote calmness and control. So, go grab those marigolds, clutch that squeegee, and let's get cleaning! Not only will it provide a physical outlet for stress relief, but the rewarding sense of accomplishment will also elevate your mood all day long.

Switch to ambient lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a time and a place for bright light, and that time is certainly not when you want to settle down for some much-needed restorative calm. Swap bright white bulbs and fluorescent strips for softer, warmer lighting options with lower lumen output, especially in living spaces and bedrooms. By doing so, you will create a more relaxing atmosphere conducive to unwinding and soothing the mind, enhancing your ability to relax and de-stress in your living space.

This is especially vital when you want to wind down for sleep, as bright light exposure suppresses melatonin production, keeping you alert and awake, while the absence of light in the evening promotes melatonin release, aiding in sleep onset.

Declutter surfaces and clean out drawers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the saying goes - a tidy home makes for a tidy mind. So whether its your workspace, junk drawer or even note-clad fridge - decluttering surfaces and tidying drawers, particularly junk drawers, is a great boost for mental clarity and reducing stress. It lowers cortisol, the stress hormone, and triggers dopamine release, enhancing satisfaction and calm. This not only organises your space but also significantly improves your well-being, making your environment more tranquil and productive.

Organise your pantry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're all the same; each of us has out-of-date baked beans or months-too-old cans of custard lurking at the back of kitchen cupboards. Rather than leaving them to languish for “just in case emergencies” or a doomsday apocalypse, why not have a good old sort-out? Start by emptying your cupboards and discarding anything that's expired. For items still in date but no longer appealing, pack them in a box and drop them off at your local food bank. Meanwhile, give the shelves a thorough wipe-down. You could even create a newly organised look, categorising items by shape, size, or use, for an extra boost of feel-good hormones. This new, improved system will also help to banish future kitchen stress for good.

Create a cosy corner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just hearing the phrase "cosy corner" seemingly melts muscles and unwinds the mind! So treat yourself - create your own peaceful retreat with a delightful nook of calm. Choose a comfortable spot to sit, be it a sofa, beanbag, or even a hammock, and surround yourself with soft pillows, plush blankets, green plants, and scented flowers. Then indulge yourself with wonderful hours whiled away in your own personal oasis. Whether you’re reading, meditating, practising yoga, or simply watching the world go by, dial it down and let everything else fade away.

Pile on the plush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who doesn’t love being surrounded by soft and cuddly things? In fact it’s scientifically proven that tactile comfort dramatically reduces muscle tension, and lowers stress hormones like cortisol, most likely because these soft snuggables often evoke a psychological sense of security, reminiscent of childhood comforts, which trigger relaxation responses such as the release of dopamine.

What’s more, they help to regulate body temperature and reduce sensory overload, perfect for creating a calming, not to mention pleasantly warm, environment, perfect for combating stress.

Swap read books for unread ones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearing out old books that you definitely won't revisit is a great way to release that feel-good hormone dopamine, which is activated when you complete a task. Not only will this job declutter your environment but also your mind, creating a serene space inside and out.

Consider joining a local book swap; many communities offer them in supermarkets or repurposed phone booths, that way you can refresh your collection without buying new - which is just as great for the wallet as it is for the environment!

Control the cables

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cables, wires, and plugs, oh my! Are cords taking over your living room, or worse - your life? Don't fret - the solution is here! Take control of your cables by tidying, and then storing them effectively. Use cable clips and holders to keep cords accessible but organised, and Velcro ties or cable sleeves to bundle them up neatly. Cord organisers or labelled storage boxes are great for reducing the impact visual clutter can have and reducing stress when needing to find the right cable.

For less-used cables, hang them on wall or cupboard door-mounted hooks, and for a cheaper, DIY solution use repurposed toilet paper rolls as individual cable holders.

Bask in the greenery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greenery - literally the colour green - is perfect for calming an anxious mind, which is why a bevvy of houseplants is just the ticket for lowering stress by reducing cortisol and promoting serotonin, helping you to instantly feel calmer and more focused. What’s more these gorgeous green additions to your home can boost air quality too!

Opt for soothing, low-maintenance varieties like peace lilies or snake plants. On the flip side, if we’re preaching to the choir and your green thumb has turned your home into a mini jungle, it might be time to share the love! Donate duplicate baby plants as gifts to friends or family, spreading both greenery and good vibes all around.

Let go of sentimental nicknacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Elsa from Frozen once wisely suggested, "Let it go! Let it go!" And she could well have been talking about the objectively garish or trashy nicknacks we unwittingly accumulate in our homes. Whether they are holiday souvenirs from loved ones, or nicknacks and gifts from people no longer with us - we can't help but hang on to things because of the meaning behind them. But as another wise movie quote once taught us, "the things you own, end up owning you." But you can still preserve these sentimental treasures by taking photos of them, then alleviate any guilt or stress by donating or selling them. The memories will remain, even without the physical items.

Build a breakfast station

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not a morning person, facing the early hours can often feel like a stressful slog. Why not streamline your morning routine to get you up and at 'em, before you can even say "coffee please"? Creating a breakfast station is a perfect solution. Simply clear a space in your kitchen, relocate your coffee maker or kettle there, and add a mug stand, a pot of spoons, and a selection of your favourite teas, coffees and sugars.

Et voilà! You've taken the first step towards becoming a morning person.

Recycle old tech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is it about old tech that seems to set our stressors alight? Well, they are typically large, cumbersome and ugly, while new tech is streamlined, stylish and minimalistic, so there's that. Moreover, old devices are often less energy-efficient, costing us more in the long run. If possible, why not treat yourself to something better for you and the environment? Recycle your old tech by donating it, selling it, or taking it to an electronics store that accepts it, with some even offering discounts on new purchases. That’s a win-win all around!

Put up a clock and a calendar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juggling the demands of a busy home and work life can leave you feeling run ragged, while rushing increases stress, flooding your system with the unwanted hormone cortisol. Often, this type of stress stems from being late or forgetting engagements altogether, usually due to an overloaded brain. The remedy? A clock and calendar. These old-school tools have been effective for centuries in helping us manage our time and lives more effectively, but if you prefer modern tech, consider using your phone instead. You can set alarms to ensure you never miss important events and tasks and sync your calendar with family members' schedules to streamline your coordination. What’s not to love?

Refresh your wall art

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tired of staring at the same four walls, cluttered with dated pictures that do nothing for you except tug at your heartstrings? Here's a tip: take a photo of those pictures, then let them go. Clutter can increase stress, and a lack of stimulating environments may lead to depression and cognitive decline. So why not refresh your space? Remove everything off the walls and carefully choose what to hang back up - perhaps a vibrant piece of artwork, a thought-provoking photograph, or even something you've created yourself. Treat your walls like your life - continuously introduce new and exciting elements to rejuvenate your space and keep stress at bay.

Swap loud machines for whisper quiet tech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soothing sounds like babbling brooks and birdsong promote tranquillity; clanging old washing machines and deafening dishwashers do not. These noisy appliances create a disruptive environment, and if they’re raising your anxiety and reducing your concentration, it’s time for them to go. Replace them with newer, quieter, not to mention more energy-efficient models to improve your home's ambience. By reducing auditory stress, these whisper-quiet machines enhance overall well-being, fostering a calmer and more peaceful living space.

Start a to-do list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feel overwhelmed by a mountain of ever-accumulating tasks? Don’t panic - you're not alone! Everyone faces this from time to time, and the solution is actually incredibly simple: make a to-do list. Exorcising all these stresses from your mind by writing down a list of tasks is an effective way to work out what needs to be done. You could even organise the list by priority to tackle the most important items first, or write tasks into columns for: Today, This Week, This Month, and This Year.

What’s more, completing a task and checking it off triggers a release of dopamine - a feel-good hormone that boosts productivity and fosters a cycle of achievement and motivation, so once you start you’ll not want to stop!

Move the TV out of the bedroom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to stress, keeping a TV in the bedroom significantly raises the stakes. The blue light from the screen disrupts melatonin production, which is essential for a good night's sleep, while stimulating content - be it late news or a cliffhanger episode - keeps your mind buzzing when it should be winding down. So the first step in transforming your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary is to remove the TV. This will allow you to reclaim bedtime for quiet conversations, getting lost in a good book, or rekindling affection with your partner, which not only enhances your sleep quality, but your overall well-being.

Feng shui your living spaces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's more to Feng Shui than simply moving a houseplant from one side of the dining room to the other - it’s about transforming your living spaces into a harmonious sanctuary by optimising energy flow. The ancient Chinese practice preaches that by arranging your surroundings to balance the natural world's energies, you can promote health, happiness, and prosperity in your home.

Get started by decluttering anything that blocks a path for energy, or "chi" to flow through, and in short, means moving furniture to invite opportunity and comfort. For example, make sure your bed faces the door rather than being directly in line with it, and also add elements like water for wealth, plants for growth, and mirrors to expand spaces and reflect positive energy.

Sell never-used gym equipment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Has your old exercise bike been more of a clothes horse than a workout tool, and what about those dumbbells? Are they doubling as door stops and paperweights? Owning your decisions, and yes, even your failures, is the first step to reducing stress, as being constantly reminded of what you haven't done can pile on stress quicker than the pounds. Just be honest with yourself - if you're not using it to get fit, it’s time to let it go. You could even make some money in the process, not to mention - getting rid of clutter is a wonder cure for alleviating stress.

Whatever redundant equipment you owned - it wasn’t for you, and it’s time to find something more in your wheelhouse - whether that's going for a walk, swimming in the sea or joining a sports team. Rather than doing something you feel you ought to do to get fit and combat stress, why not do something you want to do? Getting healthy can be fun, especially if it's in a way that aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.

Mend holey clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mending and organising your wardrobe is not only an excellent way to alleviate stress - but being productive boosts your mood and even your bank balance, as selling unwanted clothes, including items like shoes and bags, on platforms like Vinted is perfect for earning extra cash, while a refreshed, organised wardrobe creates more room, smells fresher, and contributes to a calmer, stress-free environment. Grab everything in your wardrobe and heap it into one big pile on your bed. Hold each item in turn - if it makes you happy - keep it, if it doesn’t or it no longer fits - set it aside in a sell or donate pile.

Next, repair any holey clothes, replace missing buttons, and polish shoes so you're always ready for any occasion or anything you want to sell is in great condition. When it comes to stained or damaged linens - don’t chuck them away - they can be upcycled into pillowcases or neckerchiefs, even the worst can have a new life as a cleaning rag, while excesses of things like blankets and sheets can go to homeless shelters.

Streamline your entrance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're constantly tripping over shoes and umbrellas or being ambushed by an avalanche of coats every time you walk through your front door, it's time you gave your entranceway a serious overhaul. Start by removing everything and piling it in the living room. Clean all surfaces and freshen up any areas that look neglected with a coat of paint. Return only the essentials to the space, while anything broken, ill-fitting, or unused for over a year should be sold or donated. Invest in shoe racks, boxes, and coat hooks or a stand to improve storage, while a bold houseplant is the perfect finishing touch for welcoming you home.

Get on top of your filing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even in a world where most of us have gone paperless, the reality is that piles of paper still find a way to accumulate - bills, bank statements, warranties, and other important documents seem to crop up faster than we can manage them. This clutter not only adds to stress but also makes finding what you need a frustrating chore. The solution? Invest in a stylish filing folder or box and take control. Start by categorising your papers into sections - bills, receipts, warranties, and correspondence, and add clear, personalised labels to each divider. Then, file everything neatly away. Not only will this system save you time and hassle, but the simple act of organising and creating order in your space can also be incredibly calming.

With everything in its place, you’ll enjoy a tidier home and a calmer, more focused mind. Bonus: you'll always know exactly where to find what you need!

Add a washing basket to every bedroom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is that mountain of overflowing laundry spilling out of the bathroom linen basket driving you mad? Of course it is! Instead of relying on one central basket for everyone in your home to use, equip each bedroom with its own depository to keep dirty clothes off the floor and out of sight. This simple change instantly makes your home feel tidier and more organised and also saves time and hassle by avoiding the chaos of hunting for stray items. What’s more, it’ll allow you to revert your bathroom into an oasis of calm and tranquillity, rather than a hub for stinky, overdue washing!

Buy some blackout blinds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let there be light! But also darkness! And lots of it. Blackout blinds are a real game-changer for combating stress, as they help to create the perfect environment for restful sleep. By blocking out external light, they help regulate your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, improving sleep quality and reducing stress levels. They also block distractions like streetlights or early morning sun - perfect for allowing you to wake naturally and feel more refreshed.

Give your walls a lick of fresh paint

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fresh lick of paint can work wonders for reducing stress - so why not transform a tired space into a calming haven? Soothing shades like soft blues, gentle greens, and warm neutrals are especially effective, as they evoke feelings of tranquillity and balance. Many people also find the act of painting itself to be therapeutic, offering focus and a creative outlet - just the ticket for a spot of mindfulness. The result? A beautifully refreshed room that feels cleaner, brighter, and more organised, leaving you to bask in a newfound sense of serenity.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While using expired medication is an obvious no-no, many people don’t realise that cosmetics also have a shelf life. Over time, the ingredients in creams, lotions and potions become less potent and less effective. In some cases, especially with products lacking preservatives, they can go off entirely, risking skin irritations, nasty reactions or worse. Expired items also take up unnecessary space, so clearing them out not only creates a cleaner, more organised environment but also makes it easier to find what you need, promoting peace of mind and a sense of control.