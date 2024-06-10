The 32 best-ever jewellery looks from the BAFTAs

You can't watch the BAFTAs without noticing the jewellery. Every year, movers and shakers from the film and TV industry grace the red carpet in the finest gowns and glitziest jewellery.

Whether it's intricately designed necklaces or unique, stand-out ring sets, a carefully chosen piece of jewellery can really make (or break) a red carpet look and A-Listers, from Kate Winslet to Lady Gaga and Nicola Coughlan, have all given us memorable jewellery looks from across the years.

From diamond-studded knuckledusters to elegant pearl earrings (and everything in between), we look back at our favourite jewellery pieces from the BAFTAs.

The best-ever jewellery looks from the BAFTAs

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet nailed red carpet dressing in 2016 when she wore classic diamond chandelier earrings and a stack of diamond bracelets on her wrist designed by David Morris. She paired these timeless jewellery pieces with a stylish black one-shoulder gown with a small train. She completed the look with a timeless bold red lipstick .

Dame Helen Mirren

British acting royalty Helen Mirren displayed these stunning diamond earrings designed by Asprey, resembling fireworks at the 2014 BAFTAs. She also wore matching rings and bracelets, exuding timeless elegance and giving a well-rounded look that looked wonderful alongside her navy sequinned dress. A simple up-do gives this look a truly elevated feel.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell exuded late 90s/early noughties supermodel glam at the 2000 BAFTAs in an elegant silver necklace featuring one radiant-cut diamond. She complemented this refined necklace with simple (but large!) diamond stud earrings that just peeked out from under her fringed messy bun. A dark grey halter-neck dress doesn’t overcomplicate the look and adds a touch of cool-girl, 90s style. A warm, purple lipstick has a classic glossy 90s sheen.

Scarlett Johansson

Bringing Marilyn Monroe-esque glamour to the 2004 BAFTAs, Scarlett Johansson wore a classic old Hollywood gown with embellished straps and bow detailing on the waist. Her jewellery has a fun, modern twist with two diamond necklaces layered together to give maximum impact and featuring different coloured stones to add a pop of colour. The same can be said for the earrings, which worked super well with her warm gold hair that was styled to suit the 1950s theme.

Julianne Moore

Here is Julianne Moore proving the timeless allure of a simple black and white dress. Wearing a column gown with a small black flowing train and matching halter-neck straps, she accessorised with bold emerald earrings by Chopard and two different styles of silver rings with diamonds. The hoop earrings feature different-sized jewels and add a sense of texture to her shimmering look. The star took her bold accessories one step further and wore a hot pink lipstick, which is well matched to this daring ensemble.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz showed her classic style on the red carpet in 2009, wearing a simple black dress studded with small crystals that shone in the light. Its halter-neck style and small train gave off a smart look that perfectly complemented her diamond cluster earrings, sapphire ring and gold bracelet without looking too OTT. A chic knotted up-do and blunt fringe gave the whole look a cool-girl finish, while a warm smokey eye kept everything cohesive.

Cate Blanchett

This outfit meshes fashion and jewellery in one, and we love it. The actress wore this stunning panel chest piece with different colour gemstones arranged in a mix-and-match style, all held by small chains at the 2019 awards. She paired the Christopher Kane dress with similar style gemstone rings designed by Ritratto. Her dark, chocolate-coloured hair perfectly complements this fun and elegant ensemble.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz always exudes classic elegance on the red carpet, often opting for timeless silhouettes in minimal colours to show off her red carpet style. At the 2019 BAFTAs, however, she opted for a fun, ruffled Gucci gown that gave off a regal charm. Her jewellery and accessories were just as regal, as she sported the iconic jewellery brand Cartier, artfully modelling simple diamond drop earrings, a diamond belt resembling a ribbon and a rather large diamond ring. The ensemble is perfectly finished with a pop of red on the lips.

Greta Gerwig

Director Greta Gerwig brought some old-school Hollywood charm to the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTAs in a stunning Bulgari necklace featuring a serpent's head and chains encrusted with diamonds that emulate scales. The gold necklace features a show-stopping emerald, while the eyes of the snake’s head on the silver necklace are also green, bringing the whole look together.

Anne Hathaway

Hot off the success of the film adaptation of the famous novel Les Misérables, Anne Hathaway brought a touch of literature into her outfit at the 2013 BAFTAs. Holding a custom-made clutch by British accessories designer Anya Hindmarch, the clutch featured a vintage cover of the book by Victor Hugo and was lined with soft suede and satin, according to Hello! Her bracelets were gold and studded with small diamonds, while her earrings were silver and had one simple black stone, likely an onyx.

Emma Stone

Looking like the epitome of glamour and eccentric charm, Emma Stone’s 2024 BAFTAs outfit was a head-to-toe masterpiece. Her gown was custom-made by designer Louis Vuitton and took 450 hours to create, according to Harper's Bazaar . The peach gown with one voluminous shoulder and plenty of detailing was no doubt inspired by her role as Bella Baxter in the film Poor Things, a film filled with whimsical outfits, makeup and stage design. The jewellery was just as breath-taking, all taken from Louis Vuitton’s High Jewellery collection and featured yellow gold, platinum, garnet and diamonds aplenty.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis dazzled in elaborate diamond earrings and a bracelet designed by Bulgari at the 2017 BAFTAs. Its intricate designs resembled a serpent head and added some eccentric glamour to her two-tone blue-panelled dress, while a bracelet with a similar winding serpent motif has made this look one of our favourite Viola Davis outfits she’s ever worn. Colourful, bright and refined, it's a flawless red carpet ensemble.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike chose to sport tones of gold, yellow and black on the red carpet in 2011, wearing a dress that wouldn’t look out of place on a holiday to the Mediterranean. She looked radiant in the simple halter-neck Alexander McQueen dress but it was her gold accessories that really caught our eye. Gold is featured throughout the look, from her chic chunky hoop earrings to sleek, thick bangles and belts to a shimmery gold clutch with an intricate design on its hardware.

Lucy Boynton

Actress Lucy Boynton did not disappoint at the 2022 BAFTAs, taking elements from 1950s Hollywood glamour and giving them a modern feel in a Chanel gown with embellished overlay cape and earrings that featured pearl tassels and a warm yellow/ orange stone that appeared to have a small diamond hummingbird (naturally) pecking away at the stone. This same motif was also on her impressive stone ring which gave a truly elegant finish to her outfit.

Margot Robbie

Barbie star and all-around It-girl Margot Robbie dazzled in diamond Chanel jewellery on the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs. The dazzling earrings shone brilliantly beneath her neatly styled updo and added a touch of sparkle alongside her black and diamond ring to her simple black lace dress. Her makeup also brings a touch of edge to this smart look, with a lightly smudged eyeliner look and warm nude lipstick.

Florence Pugh

This is a seriously impressive example of jewellery at the BAFTAs. Florence Pugh wore a glam Boucheron necklace that cascaded down her chest at the 2024 BAFTAs and paired the look with simple small diamond stud earrings. The theme of silver was carried into her Harris Reed dress, which featured silver panels. For makeup, she opted for a stunning nude lipstick, paired with a smokey eye and feathered brows.

Naomie Harris

Bringing light and feminine style to the BAFTAs red carpet, Naomie Harris looked wonderful in this pale pink and off-white Gucci dress that evoked the feeling of floaty summer dresses and flower gardens. Her jewellery has the same effect too and features light coloured gemstones set in gold, all designed by Atelier Swarovski. Light pops of pink and purple from the makeup tie this look together to create something really pretty, and is the perfect inspiration for a spring makeup look .

Nicola Coughlan

Star of Derry Girls and Bridgerton, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan has catapulted to stardom in recent years and has showcased her unique and fun style on the red carpet. Wearing a dreamy lilac-coloured Haute Couture Valentino gown studded with bows, she looked stunning as she hosted an award at the 2022 BAFTAs. Her accessories were also memorable, wearing halo earrings and a cool knuckle-duster ring designed by Messika. A light wash of lilac on the eyes shows how easy it is to wear purple eyeshadow while a deep nude lip ties the whole look together.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek took full advantage of the glamour of the red carpet for her look at the 2019 BAFTAs, wearing a dramatic black velvet Gucci gown with a large lizard brooch, golden earrings and an interesting mesh headband studded with diamonds designed by Boucheron. A sleek large bun updo keeps all the focus on the headband and (probably) life-size lizard proudly sitting on her right shoulder. Thanks to its classic tailoring and opulent fabric, this outfit manages to look both classic and eccentric.

Jessica Chastain

In a dress featuring an exaggerated structured neckline, beautiful layers and a skirt that beautifully skimmed the floor, Jessica Chastain exuded class at the 2013 awards. Her jewels also perfectly matched her dress and her bright blue sapphire and diamond earrings and bracelet brought the whole look together.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke opted for a bold red dress on the BAFTA red carpet in 2016 and paired it with equally as bold silver jewellery designed by Tiffany & Co. Diamond cluster earrings set in platinum added a touch of drama to her look, which she finished with a matching flower style silver ring, exuding timeless elegance.

Léa Seydoux

French actress Léa Seydoux wore this captivating egg yolk yellow outfit at the 2015 BAFTAs, that matched all the way from her warm blonde hair to her yellow Chopard earrings. Round in shape and set amongst smaller diamonds, they worked perfectly with her feminine flowy Prada gown with capped sleeves and cut-outs at the hips. Her enviable, perfectly blown-out bob hairstyle has amazing bounce and shape and gives the whole look a warm and soft feel.

Saoirse Ronan

Decked in Gucci, Irish actress Saoirse Ronan showcased her love of fun jewellery on the BAFTAs red carpet in these eye-catching dangly earrings that featured yellow, purple, green, blue and gold stones. A chic, French-girl up-do ensures these jewels remain the focus of the look, while a cool orange-toned red lipstick is paired with simple, minimal eye makeup. She finished the look with a thick bangle with a Leopard’s head on it.

Charlize Theron

A vision in purple, Charlize Theron radiated glamour at the BAFTAs in 2020 in a Dior gown. The striking dress features pleats throughout and a simple black belt that was the perfect mix of fun and elegance. The jewellery was equally as stunning, and she opted for a gold and diamond choker from Tiffany & Co. from their TI collection to add a touch of shine to the look. She completed the glam ensemble with simple rings and small earrings studded along her ear.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to dazzling on the red carpet and sure knows how to turn heads in beautiful outfits. This look is no different. Fun beaded earrings are complemented with touches of silver and diamonds and offer a touch of bohemian chic to her cool, cut-out panel dress that contrasts chiffon and velvet fabrics while a sheer wash of red adds the perfect pop of colour to a monochromatic outfit. The look is also impactful because of the Time’s Up pin worn on her right shoulder, calling for an end to harassment and mistreatment of women in the world of film and television.

Emily Blunt

Actress Emily Blunt adorned herself in colour at the BAFTAs red carpet, wearing a beautiful Alexander McQueen gown with ruffles and an embroidered bodice with vibrant Lorraine Schwartz earrings featuring 50 carats of blue sapphires, according to The Jewellery Editor , and a life-size dragonfly ring that sat elegantly on the top of her hands. Simple black eyeliner flicks, fluttery lashes and a light coral tones lipstick give this look a quintessentially British flair that is both fun and elegant.

Helena Bonham Carter

Equal parts kooky and sophisticated, Helena Bonham Carter gave us traditional red carpet cool in her sunnies at the 2014 BAFTAs. The sunglasses are (of course) jewelled and bedazzled within an inch of their life and worked perfectly with her pearl and silver jewellery that gracefully adorned her neck, ears and hands. But the jewels didn’t stop at pearls and diamonds, as she also sported a bracelet with sizable emeralds too, giving a pop of colour to a classic and simple look. Breakfast at Tiffany’s s-esque hair completes this ensemble.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is no stranger to donning stunning jewels for events (remember the 128-carat Breakfast at Tiffany’s diamond from the 2019 Oscars?), and the 2022 BAFTAs was no exception for the singer, songwriter and actress. Wearing a mesmerising deep green Ralph Lauren gown, the singer opted for jewels that almost perfectly matched the same shade of green, all designed by Tiffany & Co. With emeralds and diamonds on her earrings, necklace and bracelet, it was a classic look from the master of red carpet dressing.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams showed us all just how universally flattering green is at the BAFTAs in 2017 in a beautiful column gown that was wonderfully complemented with eye-catching jade-coloured drop earrings. She completed the look with an equally eye-catching thick gold bangle with a large green stone.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson oozed red carpet charm at the BAFTA awards in 2020. She opted for a classic black velvet strapless dress and red accessories to add a touch of grown-up glam to her look. She sported a diamond necklace and earrings designed by Tiffany & Co., adding a touch of sparkle to her black gown, working perfectly with her sumptuous red handbag and heels.

Gemma Arterton

British actress Gemma Arterton stunned in this dark-hued elegant ensemble at the 2018 BAFTAs. Wearing a pleated black dress designed by Alberta Ferretti, her jewellery added the perfect touch of sparkle and was designed by Ara Vartanian, making sapphires and diamonds the focus of her choice of jewels. A fun pop of red lipstick completes the look.

Daisy Ridley

British actress Daisy Ridley wore a delicate yet eye-popping diamond necklace and earrings designed by Bulgari at the 2016 BAFTAs, adding subtle sparkle to her look. The dress was a beautiful black velvet and tulle gown that gave us Victorian-era drama, a hallmark style of fashion icon Vivienne Westwood. A super sleek ballerina-style bun with deep side parting made this look super feminine and elegant.