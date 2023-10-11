Sarah Jessica Parker loves this lavender sleep spray and it's on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day

The lavender sleep spray used by Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker is a bargain at under £16 - but hurry, this offer won't last forever...

Sarah jessica parker - pictured at 2023 event in NYC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emily Smith
By Emily Smith
published

When it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker, there’s really not much we wouldn’t trust her opinion on, especially when it involves fashion and beauty. So when we saw that the This Works sleep spray she uses was reduced in the Prime Day sales we just had to share. 

We followed her when she showcased the wrong shoe theory and were sold when she made a case for denim capri pants. So of course we trust in SJP when it comes to sleep products too. And the This Works sleep spray infused with lavender, chamomile and vetivert does come highly recommended. 

The spray, spotted on SJP's nightstand in an Instagram video the star posted, may just be one of the best sleep aids on the market with its natural ingredients and sleep-inducing scent. The 75ml bottle is usually sold at a retail price of £21 however with this limited-time Prime Day deal you can now get your hands on it for £15.90, which is an impressive 24% percent off. 

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 75 ml,

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 75 ml, was £21 now £15.90 | Amazon 

Before you drift off to sleep, spritz a few sprays on your pillow and the natural ingredients in this bestselling spray will quickly relax your nerves and provide you with some well-deserved quality shut-eye. We're stocking up. 

View Deal

Simply spritz your pillow a few times before you call it a night and the aromatherapeutic 'superblend' should work to calm both your mind and your body. It not only helps with drifting off peacefully but it also relaxes our nerves, reduces sleep anxiety and makes our bedding smell amazing! No wonder SJP loves it.

There's more good news too, This Works' Sleep Plus Pillow Spray is also on offer with a great 20% off. Usually retailing at £23, this now-£18.40 pillow spray is motion-activated and works to promote REM sleep which is the stage of sleep we get our best rest. So if you're looking for tried and test ways to sleep better then this might just be the spray for you. 

This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray 50 ml, was £23

This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray 50 ml, was £23 now £18.40 |Amazon 

If you're looking for a sleep spray that packs a bit more punch then this Sleep Plus version may just do the trick. With hundreds of 5 star reviews, this products sleep-inducing claims and natural ingredients definitely come highly recommended and approved. 

View Deal

Now you've got your sleep spray needs met and you can enjoy beauty sleep just like the Sex and the City star herself then you need to see the other amazing Prime Day deals we've found across homes, beauty and fashion! 

Topics
Sarah Jessica Parker
Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Digital news writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. She specialises in lifestyle writing, both on her personal blog and also for previous work placements such as northern-based magazine Northern Life. Throughout her studies she has developed a love for entertainment reviews, sex and relationship writing and human interest stories.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸